A’s Sacramento digs still work in progress as fans question sky-high ticket prices

The outside world got a sneak peak at the Athletics‘ new temporary home in Sacramento, thanks to the San Francisco Giants, who held a fan fest there this weekend. (The River Cats, the Giants’ AAA team, make their regular home there.) How it’s going: Okay, kinda, considering?

On Saturday, the field looked like an excavation site: not a blade of grass in sight, littered with bulldozers and what appeared to be the framework for new plumbing being installed over the dirt. The scoreboard in center field has also been stripped to its bare bones.

Or, in a thousand-words equivalent:

That doesn’t look all that great, but there are still two months to go before the regular season starts, so plenty of time to finish the drainage, lay down sod, build a new scoreboard, and anything else that need to go on behind the scenes, right? Right?

“It’s crazy,” Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos said, staring out from a second-level suite overlooking the field he treaded for parts of two seasons. The grass had been torn up. A John Deere tractor was positioned in left field. The scoreboard, the batter’s eye and parts of the outfield wall were missing. “I thought it was going to be pretty much (done), but not even close. They’d better be close. The season’s about to start soon.”

Anything else, yes, you in the back, Giants second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald?

Fitzgerald also hoped aloud that there will be a connector between the clubhouses, which are located behind the outfield fences, and the dugouts. As it stands, players have to walk down the lines or through the stands to go between – which may pose an issue for big leaguers.

Meanwhile, the few A’s fans at the Giants fest were excited to have games in their area, though decidedly less excited about the cost: Team execs have taken advantage of the Sacramento ballpark’s tiny 14,000-seat capacity to send ticket prices through the roof, with season tickets going for $100 a game and the cheapest single-game seats at $54. (For $37, you can sit on the outfield lawn.) Sacramento A’s fan — that is, A’s fan from Sacramento, they are officially not the Sacramento A’s, though the San Francisco Chronicle is having none of it — Anthony Huerta called the prices “pretty extreme” and “almost insulting” before proposing a possible built-in solution:

“Once summer hits and it gets really hot, I don’t think people will actually want to come out here and experience that,” he said.

The A’s in Sacramento: Unaffordable or unbearably hot, take your pick! At least maybe you’ll get to see your favorite player walk by on the way to get something from his locker — and who can put a price on that?