St. Pete mayor to Sternberg: Take the stadium deal we approved, or get offa my lawn

If you were going to place a bet on which elected official would be most likely to play hardball with the local sports team owner, you almost certainly would not have chosen St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch. This is a guy who on his election in 2022 promptly offered Tampa Bay Rays owner Stu Sternberg $600 million despite Sternberg being out of stadium alternatives, then worked that up to a cool billion. If anything, Welch fit the mold of the get-things-done-no-matter-the-cost mayor, which is a great way to get things done at tremendous cost.

And yet, there Welch was yesterday, in his state of the city address, telling Sternberg that while he’d like to go ahead with the stadium deal they negotiated last summer, if the Rays owner can’t live up to his end of things, there’s a door with his butt’s name on it:

“We will not pursue the deal at any cost,” Welch told those assembled at the Palladium theater. “The greatness and future of St. Pete does not depend solely on this deal, and I am confident that we have given this endeavor our very best effort. It’s an effort and a process we can all be proud of.”… Asked if Welch would consider new terms with the Rays, he said it was a “painstaking process” to get to the agreements in hand. For the Rays to now say the deal doesn’t make sense, “I think it would undermine any efforts moving forward,” Welch said.

Before anyone gets too excited, Welch is still committed to his billion-dollar stadium subsidy plan, if Sternberg chooses to accept it. (And he didn’t entirely rule out giving the Rays some kind of sweetener on top of the existing deal.) But Sternberg has been hemming and hawing on that — mostly recently mumbling, “We have to make a decision,” yeah, no duh — seemingly in hopes of extracting even more money from taxpayers. And Welch’s response yesterday was, at least: Cool, cool, walk away and then we get back full development rights to the stadium land, that works for us.

Is it possible that Welch is just reading the room, realizing that his city council is never going to approve more stadium cash for a team owner who’s being a dick about it, and deciding to get out in front of things by drawing a hard line at “one billion dollars, and not a penny more”? Absolutely. But that’s still more backbone than he’s shown before, and if nothing else is an indication that political pressure can get politicians to move, at least a little.

What happens next is entirely in Sternberg’s hands. Sports economist and Simpsons meme master J.C. Bradbury declared yesterday that “This deal is cooked, unless Sternberg is willing to crawl back through the supplicants door”; I’m less sure of that, unless Sternberg hates eating crow so much that he’d pass up a billion-dollar check in order to save face. It does mean he’ll have to back down and agree to swallow the “significantly higher costs” he says he now faces thanks to delays in stadium construction — delays initially caused by a hurricane, and now being extended entirely because Sternberg himself hasn’t been willing to sign the paperwork. I know a lot of people believe that the Rays owner secretly wants to walk away from the deal he himself spent the better part of a decade extracting from local officials, but that doesn’t make a lot of sense — or at least, would be incredibly short-sighted, but I suppose we’ve gotten plenty of reminders recently that sports team owners aren’t immune to that.