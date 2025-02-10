Bears owner dies at 102, sets off speculation on how this will impact stadium talks

Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey died on Thursday, which will happen when you’re 102 years old. McCaskey had, understandably, not been in the public eye much of late, with her son George McCaskey serving as team chair, while president Kevin Warren took on most of the leadership duties, including trying to shake down various Chicago-area municipalities for stadium money.

Now, though, a report in Crain’s Chicago Business claims that Virginia McCaskey’s death could impact not just the team’s ownership — her roughly 30% of the team will pass down to her heirs, some of whom are reportedly eager to sell them for cash — but the team ownership’s stadium plans as well:

The team’s proposal unveiled in April for a new $3.2 billion stadium just south of Soldier Field calls for $2 billion of that to come from the Bears. While the team hasn’t specified the sources of that funding — large portions could come from things like personal seat license and naming rights revenue, for example — splintered ownership stakes could factor into their ability to finance the project. Nuances of ownership would matter to state lawmakers if they were to sign off on a large public subsidy to help, as taxpayers will need to know with whom they are doing business.

That’s pretty handwavy: If Bears ownership figures out how to pay for a stadium, and Illinois lawmakers are asked to contribute, they might care who owns the team. State elected officials are already on record as caring more about not contributing state money or at least not if the Bears keep sucking, but sure, who owns how many shares could matter, maybe.

Take that at put it through the bad 2025 journalism filter, and we get Sports Mockery’s headline:

We Finally Know Real Reason The Chicago Bears Stadium Has Stalled Danny Ecker of Chicago Business finally revealed a new wrinkle that explains a lot. According to what he’s gathered, one reason the state is dragging its feet is the uncertainty surrounding Bears ownership. It stems from the McCaskeys giving so many shares to family members rather than just a concentrated group. That has led to reservations about whether they can finance the project as planned.

That’s not what Ecker’s article says at all: It doesn’t mention anything that could remotely be construed as a “reason the state is dragging its feet.” So Sports Mockery — which is actually a real news site, sort of, despite its name — has made up that headline out of whole cloth. All indications are that the reason the state is dragging its feet is that state leaders, not least Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, are not currently inclined to cut a billion-dollar-plus check to any Bears owners, fragmented or not.

Back in Crain’s, Ecker concludes his article with the unassailable conclusion that “the team’s moves in the weeks and months ahead will offer clues and signals about what will change and what won’t in a new era of ownership for the Monsters of the Midway.” Ah, the old “one thing’s for sure: no one knows” kicker. Now there’s some fine journalism tradition.