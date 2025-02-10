Is Donald Trump really cracking down on sports team owner tax loopholes? An investimagation

Donald Trump issued a lot of statements last week, some more incomprehensible than others, and one of those, surprisingly, had to do with sports team owners:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that Trump wants to end what she described as “special tax breaks for billionaire sports team owners,” along with a range of other priorities, including ending the carried interest tax break used by private equity fund managers.

Which special tax breaks are we talking about exactly? Leavitt didn’t say, but most of the media speculation has been around amortization, the practice of deducting the cost of buying a team on their taxes, as if a sports franchise were a piece of machinery that gradually wears out and eventually needs to be replaced. This tax dodge is, on the face of it, insane: Franchises tend to go up in value over time, not down, plus team owners already deduct the cost of replacing players through scouting and running a farm system, so this amounts to double-dipping on deductions. Still, once baseball owner Bill Veeck invented the amortization loophole in the 1950s, it spread like wildfire across sports leagues. (Though ironically enough Veeck, for various technical reasons, was never able to take advantage of it.)

Other possible targets could include: the use of tax-exempt bonds for stadium (difficult without Congressional action, since it’s baked into the 1986 Tax Reform Act); antitrust exemptions for leagues (likewise would require legislation); or nothing, but Trump was thinking about sports because he was going to the Super Bowl and figured people hate sports team owners, this’ll win him some upvotes on Truth Social.

So can Trump actually close the amortization loophole, and does he really mean to? Now we’re getting deep into speculation based on one line of a press statement — there’s already lots of skepticism that he’ll really go through with eliminating an unrelated tax dodge, the carried interest loophole, because that would piss off the president’s fellow rich people, not to mention his Project 2025 authors at the Heritage Foundation. “Ending tax breaks for sports team owners lol” seems like a reasonable first reading, but maybe President Musk has it in for his fellow billionaires who choose to buy sports toys instead of social media toys, could be, all that is solid melts into air.