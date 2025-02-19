Manfred “believes” A’s will play in Vegas, D-Backs need new stadium, Yankees paid for Tampa upgrades that they didn’t

Some days you just want to sit and laugh at Rob Manfred, and today is definitely one of those days. Take it away, Mr. Baseball Commissioner:

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority approved lease, non-relocation and development documents in December to clear the last major hurdles for the A’s to construct a $1.75 billion stadium on the Strip. Details remain to be worked out, such as a development agreement with Clark County, but groundbreaking likely will take place in the spring to allow a 2028 opening. “I don’t think the timeline has changed,” Manfred said. “I believe we’re going to be on time to go in 2028.”

Hand it to Manfred for once: Instead of mumbling his way through an explanation of the A’s possible move to Las Vegas as is his wont, he gave a simple declarative statement that can be passed off as news while appending it with “I don’t think” and “I believe” to maintain plausible deniability if it turns out he was talking out his ass. (Or out A’s owner John Fisher’s ass, in this case, since that’s who still has one small hurdle to clear in building a Las Vegas stadium.) That’s some quality commissionering, got anything else on any other team owners’ stadium dreams?

“I think that the reality of today’s economics is that either building or renovating a stadium almost by definition has to be a public-private partnership. I give [Arizona Diamondbacks CEO] Derrick [Hall] and [owner] Ken [Kendrick] a lot of credit for trying to be creative, making sure we have a facility here in Arizona that’s good for the long term.”

Does it, though? If a new stadium almost by definition costs more than it will bring in in new team revenues, then what it is about the old stadium that isn’t good for the long term — oh, sorry, you said “I think,” that’s your get-out-of-fact-checking-free card, my bad.

Looks like we have time for just one more:

“The industry owes Hal Steinbrenner a real debt of gratitude,” Manfred said of the Yankees owner. “He put literally tens of millions of dollars into improving Steinbrenner Field and the first people who are really going to get to use it for any period of time is the Tampa Bay Rays.”

Maybe not literally tens of millions of dollars on this go-round — perhaps you’re thinking of the previous $40 million renovation, which was mostly paid for by the state and city? If only you had said “I believe” first, but it’s okay, we have some lovely parting gifts.