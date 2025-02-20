Texans owner wants public money to replace or redo 22-year-old stadium, it must be Thursday

Every once in a while, someone who doesn’t really follow sports or news or how the world works in general will suggest that, what with all the new stadiums being built these days, we’re set for a lull once every team owner who wanted one has already gotten one. This ignores the fact that some team always by definition has the oldest stadium, and history shows that it’s only a matter of time before that team’s owner gets back on line for a new one.

And with that, I give you the Houston Texans:

When Texans owner Cal McNair named a new team president last month, the first thing he touted about Mike Tomon’s résumé was his “extensive history in stadium development.”… The Texans, meanwhile, have started negotiating a new lease agreement at NRG Stadium, their publicly-financed home since 2002. A recent facility assessment found the stadium was in average or below average condition compared to its peers, with a laundry list of needs from deferred maintenance over the years. But McNair’s quote and Tomon’s history suggest stronger ambitions: The team may want a new stadium entirely.

That’s some tea-leaf reading, there, but the Houston Chronicle has a bit more to go on than just Tomon’s history working for Legends Entertainment (co-owned by the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees) and work on the Buffalo Bills stadium campaign: The paper also reports that “two sources familiar with the Texans’ thinking” (so, likely someone in the team front office) say that team officials have “explored” a possible new stadium though they haven’t “committed” to one.

If your first thought is “Wait, don’t the Texans already play in a new stadium?” I have some bad news for you about time. NRG Stadium was opened all the way back in 2002, making it more than 22 years old, which is increasingly when sports team execs start thinking wistfully about that new-car smell, especially since 30-year leases are getting close to expiring then, making for a good opportunity for leverage for demanding new buildings. Besides, though the old stadium was built for just $352 million, because that’s how things rolled back in the first George W. Bush administration, it now somehow needs four times as much in renovations:

A recent study estimated long-term maintenance costs will reach $1.4 billion over the next 30 years, with Harris County on the hook for those payments.

None of the reporting has actually linked to that study, that I can find, at least. (Another Chronicle article puts the figure for required work at $2 billion, again without citing specifics.) And while yes, the Texans’ lease puts Harris County taxpayers on the hook for repairs — the county just spent $35 million on fixes to the roof and ginormous video screens, thanks to one of those dreaded state-of-the-art clauses that local governments way too often agree to — that’s the lease that expires in 2031, so the county would no longer be bound by it then.

In any event, Texans owner Cal McNair appears to be floating a trial balloon of “if it’s going to cost the county $2 billion to repair the old stadium, may as well help me build a new one,” and hoping no one looks too closely at whether that makes any sense for a building that is one month older than Jenna Ortega. If tt worked for the Tennessee Titans owners, it should be good enough for Houston, right? Wait, you say the Titans owners may have lied about the prospective renovation costs in order to get a new stadium? Well, can’t blame a guy for trying.