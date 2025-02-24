Will a Browns dome pay for itself in new tax revenues? A LOLinvestimagation

There’s an article in Cleveland Crain’s Business today that’s behind such a wreck of a paywall that it’s hard to figure out exactly what’s going on, but I’ve been able to puzzle out the gist of it: The Cleveland Browns’ real estate consultant says Ohio can recoup the $1.2 billion in tax money the team owners want for a new stadium so long as tourists pour into the state in unprecedented numbers just because the team moved a few miles:

“We have seen in venues similar in size to the proposed Brook Park stadium where an event, like WrestleMania or the Final Four, there are multiple days of activities surrounding that event, or these sports fill the venue for several days in a row,” said [RCLCO managing director Erin] Talkington, who leads the firm’s sports, entertainment and large-scale mixed-use practice. “Those are some of the numbers that we’re looking and calculating how that drives additional revenue,” Talkington added… According to a proposal presented to news media in February by the Browns, a $2.9 billion projected increase in Ohio income, sales, and commercial activity (business) taxes over 30 years would pay off a $600 million bond issued by the state.

So who is Talkington, and where do these numbers come from? Crain’s doesn’t say, so let’s do some research of our own:

So, is the new tax revenue real? After 17 paragraphs of Talkington and William DiBlasi, “CFO at Elevate, a sports and entertainment property agency,” Crain’s finally gets to its rebuttal, which is still not from any budget or economics experts, but rather from an elected official:

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne has said that the county is not in the position to use public funds for a new stadium that he and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb contend will pull tax revenue from the city.

So: An architecture major working for the Browns owners says a new suburban dome will pay for itself, while two elected officials who want the team to stay in Cleveland say it won’t. The answer must lie somewhere in the middle! Too bad it’s not possible to determine what the entire field of economics has concluded about the fiscal impact of sports stadiums, guess we’ll just have to go with our gut on this one.