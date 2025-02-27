KC area officials compete to bid for Chiefs/Royals stadiums, team owners sit and twirl mustaches

Shit’s gettin’ real-ish in Kansas City:

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe met with city and Jackson County leaders yesterday for 30 minutes to discuss plans for Chiefs and Royals stadiums. County legislator Sean Smith, who was a swing vote in approving a referendum on the last stadium-funding proposal for the teams, came away saying “it went really well” and “the governor indicated that there’s clearly some state-level tools they can bring to bear,” which is unspecific but sounds like state funding of some kind is in play.

State officials said they'll work on property tax reform, which #1 stadium backer county legislator Manny Abarca said could help get county voters on board with raising taxes for stadiums.

KFVS-TV opined that “The Kansas City Chiefs bring more than just championships to Missouri. The Chiefs estimate Missouri receives $28.8 million in tax revenue each year from their games.” (That sound you just heard was millions of economists suddenly crying out in terror and being suddenly silenced.)

In neighboring Clay County, meanwhile, two state senators introduced legislation to create a county sports complex authority to spend money it would get from somewhere, somehow.

In neighboring Kansas, House Rep. Sean Tarwater recommended against using money from a fund to lure sports teams to spend on education instead, on the grounds that the state is currently negotiating with the Chiefs and Royals owners and if officials offered money and then had to reveal they blew it all on schools, “we’d look like jackasses.”

The video from the same KMBC story that reported on Tarwater opined that Missouri house speaker Jon Patterson said last spring’s stadium funding referendum “likely failed because there wasn’t a sense that Kansas City Jackson County were on the same page,” which, okay, Jon.

Nothing concrete, in other words, but the bidding war is clearly very much on. Presumably legislators are currently putting their heads together to figure out how to approve money in a way that doesn’t require going before voters, or at least going before voters with a “but we’re cutting your property taxes at the same time!” carrot. The Chiefs and Royals owners, meanwhile, have not publicly commented, which has been working pretty well so far as they’ve let competing elected officials do their work for them, bwahahaha.