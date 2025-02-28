Friday roundup: D-Backs tax kickback plan rushes ahead despite questions, Utah bill would let a hundred stadiums bloom

Springtime is always a busy time for stadium and arena shenanigans, if only because it’s budget season for most states and cities. But still! Buncha bullet points today, is what I’m saying, and expect a lot more next week, and so on and so on until legislators break for the summer or come to their senses, whichever comes first (you know damn well which will come first):
- An Arizona state legislative analysis says because Diamondbacks players pay $3.5 million a year in state income tax, that would over more than a quarter of the tax kickbacks team execs want for stadium renovations — asked and answered, move to strike. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, meanwhile, says the state analysis doesn’t look at actual economic data but rather projections like calculating every fan buys two beers (first, assume a spherical fan). No worries, though, the bill still has to go through — oh, welp, looks like it already passed the state house and just needs to clear the senate, and House Democratic Leader Rep. Oscar De Los Santos has expressed “alarm” and said “we should not be rushing through this legislative process,” guess there’s no time to worry like the present.
- Utah state senator Scott Sandall, figuring one MLB stadium with no team to play in it and no way to pay for it isn’t enough for a growing state, introduced a bill to let Salt Lake City’s stadium district build multiple stadiums as small as 18,000 seats for any sport, “to be proactive, just for the future,” not because he has any particular sports teams in mind that could use an 18,000-seat stadium or anything.
- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is supporting a new Missouri state bill to raise money for Royals and/or Chiefs stadiums by providing … okay, Lucas didn’t say exactly how much money or from where, and the bill itself isn’t posted on the Missouri senate website yet, but Lucas says it’ll help Kansas City “host FIFA World Cup games,” please nobody tell him that it’s going to be decades before the U.S. gets another World Cup after 2026, I don’t want to spoil his day.
- The proposed Cleveland Browns stadium in Brook Park is set to lead to the creation of a new Circle K gas station, maybe, if government bureaucrats don’t get in the way with their red tape about “residents” being “concerned,” can you believe those guys?
- Phoenix Suns co-owner Justin Ishbia has pulled out of bidding for the Minnesota Twins and is instead upping his minority stake in the Chicago White Sox, which certainly can be read as positioning himself to become majority owner once 89-year-old Jerry Reinsdorf gives up either control or this mortal coil. Whether he would go ahead with with Reinsdorf’s current stadium plans, let alone rebranding the team as the Chicacago White Sox, remains to be seen.
- The MLB cable empire keeps on crumbling, and at least one small-market owner, the Milwaukee Brewers‘ Mark Attanasio, says he wants a TV revenue sharing model more like the NFL’s where all the money is shared equally. This is worth watching since it would have a major impact on where teams could relocate to (Green Bay would suddenly be a viable MLB market), plus all sort of other things like how long the 2027 baseball lockout is likely to last.
“… Green Bay would suddenly be a viable MLB market …”
I’m sure this is a funny, but the reason GB is viable for major sports is the Milwaukee market. Teams would only locate there if Milwaukee lacked teams in that sport.
It was meant as a funny, yes. If you want the less funny version: “Relocating from Houston to Nashville would suddenly be a viable MLB move.”
Or Greensboro.
The other reason Green Bay is viable for the NFL (the market has had a variety of obscure sports teams, but no other major sports) is the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961.
If NFL teams didn’t share national TV revenue, the Packers would have moved decades ago. Maybe to Milwaukee, maybe somewhere else.
Neil gets it, that was his point.
Actually the Packers moved from Milwaukee back to Green Bay 30 years ago. For decades the Packers played 4 games a year at County Stadium.
If the poor MLB owners pushed for NFL style revenue sharing- the rich teams would be better off leaving to start their own league.
ESPN finally gets what they want: a full season of Sunday night Yankees vs [Red Sox/Dodgers/Mets/Braves] games.
The next MLB lockout will be owner-vs-owner. The players are relatively happy with the current agreement. The cable/streaming/broadcast revenue disparity will make it nearly impossible to reach an agreement all teams will favor.
You might even get the players to agree to a salary cap, as long as a high enough floor comes with it. But good luck getting the Pirates, Marlins, et al to agree to that when they won’t spend what they have now.
If Mr. Attanasio is granted his wish that ‘all’ revenues be shared equally, will he be cutting his fellow ownership club members checks for their share of his $600m + $500m in renovations stadium?
Asking for a friend.
Arizona teenagers pay a lot in state sales taxes every year, couldn’t they demand a kickback for new schools?
Arizona Republican legislators might be generous and let Primavera upgrade their website.