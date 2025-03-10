MLB to Sternberg: If you won’t take St. Pete’s $1B Rays stadium subsidy, we’ll find someone who will

I don’t usually like to do posts that are just stacks of social media posts, but the Bluesky commentariat did such a good job with the latest twist in the Tampa Bay Rays stadium situation that I should at least let them start things off. Here’s what my feed looked like this morning:

Ooo boy. Sternberg is being sandbagged by the owners. — J.C. Bradbury (@jcbradbury.bsky.social) 2025-03-10T01:41:49.123Z

Long story short: Joe Molloy, a Tampa-born former middle school gym teacher whose main claim to fame is having been married for a decade to George Steinbrenner’s daughter and running the New York Yankees during Steinbrenner’s suspension for hiring a known gambler to dig up dirt on Dave Winfield (the ’90s were quite the time), told the Tampa Bay Times that he is “leading a group of prominent Tampa Bay-based investors who are interested in acquiring the Tampa Bay Rays,” though he won’t name who any of them are. And if he buys the team, he wants to go ahead with the proposed stadium plan in St. Petersburg that current owner Stu Sternberg is getting cold feet about.

And it gets better, according to @evandrellich.bsky.social MLB isn't simply watching this all play out, there is pressure on Sternberg to sell to investors committed to the TB area. Interesting that MLB is going to great lengths to keep a team here while showing no such loyalty to Oakland. — DRaysBay (@draysbay.bsky.social) 2025-03-10T13:23:35.745Z

If true — and Dreilich is a consummate baseball insider, so if owners are leaking stuff to him, it’s because they damn well want it leaked — this is huge news, especially the threat to twist Sternberg’s arm by threatening to yank his revenue-sharing checks. This is the kind of offer-you-can’t-refuse that MLB resorts to when it really wants somebody out of the cabal, so it would seem to indicate that the other owners think the Rays should grab their billion-dollar subsidy offer while they can, and if this Rays owner won’t do it, it’s time to find someone who will.

It seems that MLB plans to go with the current deal in St. Pete's. The message being sent to Sternberg is that this can be done the easy way, or the hard way. — J.C. Bradbury (@jcbradbury.bsky.social) 2025-03-10T14:00:47.057Z

And FYI here's reporting from 2023 about a group considering a purchase of the team; one of the people involved in that effort is also the subject of today's rumors: www.forbes.com/sites/mikeoz… — DRaysBay (@draysbay.bsky.social) 2025-03-10T13:58:33.649Z

(San Francisco 49ers owners the DeBartolo family are reportedly involved as well.)

The obvious tea-leaf reading here is that the rest of MLB is antsy to move forward with expansion and doesn’t want one owner’s indecisiveness about stadium plans hold things up. Why MLB didn’t do all this with John Fisher and the Oakland A’s is indeed a great question — instead, they put him on their executive committee! There’s no accounting for taste among billionaires, apparently, or maybe Fisher just brings better chocolate upside-down cakes to the owners meetings.

The ball, it would seem, is now in Sternberg’s court, and the, uh, serve clock is ticking: Either he or new owners needs to accept St. Pete’s offer by the end of March, or else the new stadium plans turn back into a pumpkin. (It’s possible St. Pete officials can extend that deadline, but we’ll cross that hypothetical when we come to it.) This is a breaking news story — further updates as Bluesky provides.