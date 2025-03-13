Sternberg says Rays “cannot move forward” with St. Pete stadium plan, all bets are off for what happens next

And to think today looked like a slow day at first:
“After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment. A series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision. … We continue to focus on finding a ballpark solution that serves the best interests of our region, Major League Baseball and our organization.”
That’s Tampa Bay Rays owner Stu Sternberg, in an official statement released at noon today, sticking a fork in the St. Petersburg stadium plan that he himself negotiated last year. Sternberg faced a March 31 deadline to file paperwork to accept the deal — which came with approximately $1 billion in cash, tax breaks, and free land — but apparently decided he was ready to bail now.
As for why he’s bailing, that remains anybody’s guess. Some leading theories:
- It’s the delays. This is the official company line from the Rays: Things just got so much more expensive in the two months it took the city council and county commission decided whether to approve stadium funding following last October’s Hurricane Milton that the St. Pete deal no longer made financial sense. Except of course that the original deal never required the city and county to approve stadium bonds before this April, so if Sternberg only wanted to build this stadium if he could get started in fall 2024, why didn’t he put that in the term sheet?
- The St. Petersburg location sucks. Ever since the St. Petersburg stadium plan was announced, people have been asking, “Wait, the Rays are really going to build a stadium right next door to the one everybody hates because it’s impossible for people from much of the region to get to?” Initially, it looked like Sternberg was willing to overlook the accessibility problems in order to get his $1 billion — Tampa, on the more populous, well-off side of the bay, doesn’t have nearly that kind of ability to raise public funds — but maybe he is using the delays to back out of a deal he didn’t realize was dumb at the time but does now?
- Trump tariffs and construction costs. New U.S. tariffs on foreign steel are set to drive construction costs higher, so maybe Sternberg is getting cold feet for that reason.
- MLB has pressured Sternberg into selling the team and stepping aside. MLB owners made clear earlier this week that they wanted Sternberg to take the damn St. Pete stadium deal or else sell the team to someone who’d consider it, so that they can check off the Rays situation and resolved and move ahead with expansion plans without worrying that Sternberg would want to use a prospective expansion city as leverage with Tampa Bay. There’s no way a team sale could have taken place by the end of this month, so maybe Sternberg agreed to back out of the stadium deal now in anticipation of a sale process. Or maybe Sternberg decided to give his fellow owners the finger and say if he wants to play footsie with, say, Charlotte or Nashville, he’s damn well gonna! So hard to say unless you’re Evan Dreilich. (If you are Evan Dreilich, feel free to remark on this in the comments, or on Bluesky, or wherever.)
Is everyone now freaking out? Here’s what we have so far from local officials:
- In a statement, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch called Sternberg’s decision “a major disappointment” and said “if in the coming months a new owner, who demonstrates a commitment to honoring their agreements and our community priorities, emerges — we will consider a partnership to keep baseball in St. Pete.”
- In another statement, MLB said, “Commissioner Manfred understands the disappointment of the St. Petersburg community from today’s announcement, but he will continue to work with elected officials, community leaders, and Rays officials to secure the club’s future in the Tampa Bay region.”
- City council chair Copley Gerdes said, “I continue to believe St. Petersburg is a major league city and both with baseball and hopefully continued with baseball, but no matter what, I think it’s a major league city,” and “I’m hopeful that the relationship with MLB and the Rays continues to move forward.”
- City council member Richie Floyd said, “It’s frustrating that we’ve had so much time wasted by unwilling partners, clearly. I think we’re in a good position as a city to still redevelop the area around Tropicana Field and come out ahead of where we would have been.”
If nothing else, since it was Sternberg who called a halt to the deal and not St. Pete, the city gets back full development rights to the Tropicana Field property whenever the Rays’ lease expires. (I think that’s now following the 2028 season, assuming the Trop is back in game shape by 2026, but at this point that may be up to the lawyers to hash out for sure.) And if nothing else, the city and county now have back that $1 billion to spend however they want, and none of it has to be on a $1.3 billion baseball stadium for a team whose owner doesn’t really want to play in it anyway.
As for the Rays’ future, here’s a CBS Sports story running down all the possible scenarios, though it does leave out “Elon Musk buys Rays, makes them first team on Mars.” Plus it includes the possibility of the Rays moving across the bay to Tampa, and as Marc Normandin noted yesterday at Baseball Prospectus, “If Sternberg truly doesn’t have the resources to handle a more expensive version of a new St. Pete stadium, then one in Tampa is right out.”
This is a breaking news story, which is journalese for “I need to hit ‘publish’ now, but there are more things I’d still like to research.” Watch this space for further updates, either in this news item or in tomorrow’s Friday roundup. In the meantime, stock up on popcorn, it looks like Rays Stadium Survivor has been renewed for an umpteenth season.
Like Fisher, this ownership group doesn’t have the cash on hand needed to build something. Trump tariffs and possible recession makes it worse.
I’m also thinking MLBs tv situation has an effect here. By canceling the ESPN deal Manfred can’t really be inspiring much confidence that he can get an alternate streaming platform to pay big money.
The Rays’ current TV deal has a bunch of years left to run. And Sternberg started getting cold feet way before the ESPN deal blew up so, no, I don’t think the facts fit the theory there.
Exactly. Unlike the idiots in my home state of Nevada, at least the Floridians made Sternberg prove he had the financing in place before the public money kicks in. In Nevada, all Fisher had to do is submit a piece of paper saying he has the money (we all know he doesn’t). Furthermore, without grifting MLB with revenue share Sternberg doesn’t have the cash flow to pull this off himself. St. Pete just isn’t a baseball market and never really was one.
The Trop area might actually get redeveloped faster without the Rays since the deadlines for building things like affordable housing stretched on forever in the agreement that Stu just bailed on. Also, thought I saw somewhere that the current use agreement was amended a while back to eliminate the Rays’ right to 50% of redevelopment profits; I hope that‘s true.
Been to the area around the Trop a number of times. It’s nowhere near as bad as people portray to be — and realistically, an urban village-type development always felt like a far better fit for that part of town than a ballpark-centric one, and would have been a more-than-acceptable trade off for the city of St Pete in the long run.
The Rays lose their 50% share of redevelopment rights once their lease expires. It gets automatically extended for each year they can’t play at the Trop, but if St. Pete fixes the roof and lets the Rays play there 2026-2028, then the city gets full development rights back on the parcel.
City council chair Copley Gerdes may be one of the few people who believes St. Petersburg is a major-league city.
Nice city. Downtown is nice. It’s not a bad place at all. That doesn’t make it a major-league city. And now that we’ve had almost 30 years of proof that people won’t go to games on the Pinellas side in any kind of big numbers reliably, it’s hard to call the claim anything more than hyperbole.
I’m a Hillsborough guy, so I’ll always think they’ve been on the wrong side of the Bay. But as you reference, if he can’t afford to do this in St. Pete, he surely can’t afford to do this in Tampa. It’s possible no one can.
And as a Rays fan, I really don’t care anymore.
Agreed…To call anything major league, you have to be talking about the Bay Area as a whole.. Tampa by itself isn’t any bigger population wise than St Pete. And until the area gets decent public transit (not happening in the life of the next stadium, if ever), then it’s not.b
Personally, I think that tampa is on the wrong side of the bay. Seriously. Tampa is a collection of traffic in the way of getting to anywhere cool.
The only place worth living in the tampa bay area is St. Pete.
Have to think that’s the end of any realistic possibility of a new MLB ballpark in St. Petersburg. What are the realistic options?
Tampa or Orlando if either puts enough public money on the table for an MLB ballpark with a roof.
North Carolina or Tennessee, again if either place gives away enough public money to billionaires.
Is there some place where an MLB owner could get a combo casino/ballpark, like what the Dallas Mavericks owners are dreaming of for their team? Other than southern Nevada, of course. Heh.
If the state of Tennessee put up the money, I wonder if they would require a team be named Tennessee _________? If the mayor of Nashville is to be believed, Nashville will not provide the funding.
Could MLB use the game in Bristol, 200+ miles from Nashville as some kind of tie in to bringing a team here? I don’t know how large a Nashville team’s tv territory would be. I assume all of Tennessee, North Alabama? Southern Kentucky?
Davidson County (where Nashville is located) is set to drop an unholy amount of money on a new stadium for the Titans, spent $37 million for the Nashville MLS stadium, and dropped like $90 million on a AAA ballpark less than a decade ago. The city and county are fully tapped out in providing funds for a new stadium.
Nashville is a pretty small market, I think around 30th or so. Memphis and Knoxville are the other major population centers that are clear on the opposite ends of the state, and without getting too much in the weeds are VERY different culturally and demographically from Nashville. (Memphis is also solidly a Cardinals town). Plus, like most of the rest of the Deep South, you’ve got generations of baseball fans who grew up rooting for the Braves because they were the only MLB team in the region.
Tldr; if public money is gonna be used for a Music City MLB team, it’ll have to come from the state. And no matter how you slice it, there are way fewer people and a much smaller TV market in Nashville compared to the Tampa Bay region.
Orlando is as far from Tampa as Philly is from NYC, as Milwaukee is from Chicago, as Sacramento is from the Bay Area, as Austin is from San Antonio, and so on. These are not the same markets in spite of what people outside of Florida think, and Rays fandom in the Tampa Bay region would not carry over to Orlando if that move were to ever happen (I personally don’t think there’s a snowball’s chance in hell that it will).
The last time anything resembling an Orlando MLB “group” made a presentation to a board of local government, its spokeperson — Pat Williams, god rest his soul — closed out his remarks by breaking into a song.
In the grander scheme, given the numbers that have been slapped on the costs (and subsidies) of the would-be ballpark projects in Tampa Bay and Las Vegas, MLB might eventually come to find that there aren’t enough cities and/or ownership groups that are willing to pony up the expansion fee *and* pay for whatever their portion of the brand spanking new ballpark would be.
Orlando still has the “Florida problem”, that the upper class people who claim residency in a city, spend very little time their in the summer cuz the weather sucks so hard and they have other homes.
I don’t know how Orlando would be any better of a place for the Rays than Tampa. It’s a smaller DMA, the traffic isn’t any better, and there are still plenty of other things to pull away people’s attention and dollars.
This has to be one of the most baffling stadium episodes in recent history. If I can offer a theory: Sternberg was planning on selling the team all along, albeit after the new stadium was built in order to goose the price. Maybe he determined that he’d make more money selling now before sinking $700 million of his own money into the stadium, and used Hurricane Milton as an excuse to either wring more concessions (and lower his personal investment) or barring that, use it to cash out and walk away.
I think between Sternberg and Fisher, there’s a lesson to be learned that if an owner is an overly cautious and tight-wadded cheapskate when running their team, they’ll act the same when it comes to building a stadium. If they’re unwilling to spend an extra $20 million to bolster a playoff team for a World Series run, they sure as hell can’t be trusted to drop 9 figures of their own money on a major real estate investment.
The problem Sternberg, or Fisher for that matter, will have when he wants to sell the team is that any prospective buyer is going to be just as reluctant to commit hundreds of millions toward a new supersized hunk of concrete. Of course that’s why the real scam is to fleece taxpayers for the cost of a new palace and then sell the team after it has been built.
Apparently the Rays have not actually sent a termination letter to the City yet. Their social media post says they can’t do the deal “at this moment”. So is this another attempted shakedown?
If so, Mayor Welch says it’s not going to work. I think he’s right.