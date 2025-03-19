Browns release video of proposed domed stadium, get immediately hated on by fans

The Cleveland Browns owners released some fresh vaportecture yesterday, in the form of a CGI flyby of their proposed Brook Park stadium as viewed from a high-speed drone in a hellscape where cars and video boards move but most of the people are frozen in place. But all that aside, by choosing to debut it on X, team execs opened themselves up to comments, and oh, the comments:

Heckuva job, Browns.

“Win some games first!” is maybe not the most rational response to a $1.2 billion stadium funding demand — spending public money on a private sports stadium doesn’t become a better investment just because fans are happier about the standings — but it is a common one, as we’ve seen from all the owners who have waited until their teams were on a playoff run to issue stadium subsidy demands. “That thing is ugly” and “Not with my money” are somewhat more on point. And added together, this comes to a pretty thorough public denunciation of the Browns’ stadium plans, albeit from the self-selected sample of X users who follow the Browns account.

Meanwhile, speaking of self-selected samples, the Ohio House Finance Committee is “likely” to include Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s requested $600 million in stadium cash, according to committee chair Brian Stewart. The money would, according to Browns lawyer Ted Tywang, come from “revenues that are generated by the project that wouldn’t exist but for this private investment,” though he didn’t explain how moving the Browns from one part of Ohio to another would generate $600 million in new tax revenues. Win some games first, Jimmy!