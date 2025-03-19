Somebody is insisting people want to buy minority A’s shares at top value to fund Vegas stadium, wonder who?

Sacramento A’s owner John Fisher has reportedly updated his figure for how much additional money he needs, or at least wants, to complete his new Las Vegas stadium, and it now stands at $550 million:

John Fisher, managing partner of the Oakland A’s, is offering new shares in his Major League Baseball team at a $2 billion valuation, according to two sources with knowledge of the offering. The Fisher family, which owns more than 95% of the Athletics, also known as the A’s, is looking to raise $550 million to finance a $1.75 billion, 30,000-seat domed ballpark in Las Vegas, according to the sources. In recent weeks, the A’s have had several investors that have been vetted by MLB who are willing to put in more than $200 million combined at an enterprise value of $2 billion, according to these sources.

That’s a lot to attribute to unnamed sources, but journalism these days, whatcha gonna do. If the reports are true, then Fisher is trying to sell off almost 30% of his ownership of the A’s to raise stadium money, so long as buyers are willing to do so at a price that assumes the entire team is worth $2 billion, which is 67% higher than Forbes’ $1.2 billion estimate. (Forbes isn’t always right with its value estimates, but it’s not usually quite that wrong.) And he’s found at least a handful of suckers willing to do so, according to sources, who are surely not Fisher cronies trying to drive up the sale price of minority shares by getting news articles saying “All the other rich kids are doing it!”

As for carving up your team’s stock to finance a stadium, there’s nothing wrong with it per se, though it does mean that Fisher would be left with only about 70% of the revenues he was counting on to pay off his share of the estimated $1.75 billion stadium cost — which even after accounting for about $600 million in state subsidies and that hoped-for $550 million in investor cash would still leave him on the hook for $600 million plus any cost overruns. It is so very difficult these days to tell legitimate business plans from shadow plays — you can watch a whole documentary about that — so we’re just going to have to wait and see whether somebody actually pays for the bulldozers or if the A’s stadium goes on the pile of Vegas sports projects that turned out to exist only in the minds, and press releases, of the people promoting them.