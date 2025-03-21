Friday roundup: Oregon considers upping MLB expansion stadium ante to $800m, baseball owners twirl mustaches in glee

Denver’s NWSL franchise is planning to build a 14,500-seat stadium, and “the ownership group is paying for the stadium in its entirety,” according to the Denver Post. Also according to the Denver Post, four paragraphs later, a tax increment financing district is already in place on the team’s proposed stadium site, meaning the team would recoup property taxes worth some number that the Denver Post didn’t deign to mention. The city would also be on the hook for buying $24 million worth of land for the stadium project, but Denver Mayor Mike Johnston says “the city would always own that public space and that could come back to us for repurposing in 50 years from now if the stadium were to move,” so really it’s an investment, see?
Will the Tampa Bay Rays draw more fans this season, despite playing in an 11,000-seat minor-league stadium, thanks to now being on the side of the bay where more people with more money live? Doesn’t look like it, based on the fact that opening day is one week away and hasn’t sold out yet. It doesn’t help that Rays management raised average ticket prices by 30% in response to the smaller capacity, which could complicate efforts to use the 2025 season to answer the age-old question, “Is it St. Petersburg, or is it just Florida?“
Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne says the financing plan for a new Cleveland Browns stadium would require average ticket prices to rise to $800 over 30 years in order for the math to work, while a Browns spokesperson says this isn’t true, and nobody’s showing their math, that’s no fun! (Yes, this website is predicated on the notion that math is fun. I’m sorry if you’re learning about this late.)
A Massachusetts judge heard arguments this week in a lawsuit charging that a new stadium for BOS Nation F.C. (soon to be renamed, finally) violates a state law requiring a two-thirds supermajority of the state legislature to approve any new uses of land taken for conservation purposes. The Boston mayor’s office insists that tearing down a public school stadium and rebuilding it as a pro women’s soccer stadium that public school students would still get to play in is really the same use — cue the Ship of Theseus debates!
The Eugene Emeralds are absolutely, positively moving out of Eugene after 70 years, uh, just as soon as they find somewhere else offering to build them a new stadium. Until then, they’ll still be playing in Eugene. But they’re gonna leave, just you watch! Don’t call their bluff, voters who rejected giving them $15 million last May!
14 comments on “Friday roundup: Oregon considers upping MLB expansion stadium ante to $800m, baseball owners twirl mustaches in glee”
The Rays have always been high on their own supply when it comes to ticket prices. Always.
Answer: among the theories posited…Florida sucks.
The Marlins don’t draw, either.
For the NFL unless its a winner on the field, they don’t draw (and then its just people who want to be seen or visiting fans)/
For the NBA its similar.
Could be true for other places too, of coruse.
* NBA & NHL
Florida sucks for baseball more than anything though. The wealthy people who would make up a season ticket base in other cities, don’t spend anytime in Florida during the summer.
NFL in Florida seems to do well enough, Tampa bay Lightning are the blueprint for running an expansion franchise in the sun belt.
It’s really hard to find anywhere that an NFL team wouldn’t do well. Most popular sport in the US by far, with only eight games a year — if you can’t sell out your season, you’re not really trying.
Florida does have an NFL team that plays a “home” game in London every season. So it’s not exactly the healthiest situation. Wouldn’t call that a Florida problem though, more of a “way too small and poor of market to get an expansion franchise and only way for league to keep its value/revenue on par with the other teams” situation
Al speaks of the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose Everbank Field is getting a major renovation. Funded by taxpayers as is common in Murica.
FWIW an NFL team now has 8 or 9 home games depending on the season.
I have a significantly higher opinion of Jacksonville than most, and believe it has much more going for it than people think… but even with that, I still think the city might have been better off letting the Jaguars go in the long-run.
Not because Jax is an unsuitable market for an NFL franchise as some claim, but because they’ve been run so thoroughly into the ground under current ownership that it’s arguably dragging the entire city’s Q rating down with them.
(And also because I want off this “narcotic,” but that’s a different story.)
Kei- I mostly agree. No reason why an NFL franchise can’t succeed in a smaller market like Jacksonville, and by the financial metrics they are a success. But to be on the field successful you need much better ownership then what they have. The Khan family sports properties all seem poorly run.
If Florida “sucks” in that regard, then it should keep sucking these teams give us a reason not to. And maybe people in other cities should take some lessons from us, as well.
Only in pro sports are fanbases and markets excoriated for *not* supporting an obviously substandard product. If anything, there should have been even fewer people at Jaguars games, at Magic games, at Marlins games, etc etc over the last 10-15 years based on some of the teams they were all fielding during that stretch.
The bigger factor for me is ownership; namely, the type of people who own pro sports franchises based in Florida. Go up and down that list of names, and you’ll mostly find absentee out-of-towners who don’t see their teams as anything other than perpetually appreciating financial assets, as just another stream of easy, passive income in their extensive portfolios. But even that’s less galling than the near-total lack of engagement, affinity, or even basic goodwill they have with the communities their teams are based in.
Generally speaking, people in places like Orlando, Tampa/St Pete, Jacksonville, and Miami/South Florida — especially the life-long residents of those places, most of whom have been out-crowded in their own neighborhoods by transplants — want their hometown to be connected to something bigger than itself. But there are also millions of us here with fully operative bullshit detectors, fine-tuned and hard-wired by years and years of seeing carpetbagger behavior from people who know the cost of everything in this state but the value of nothing that we all hold dear.
We’re not even asking these people to have the same level of fondness for the place that we do, let alone demanding it. Even a baseline level of appreciation will do, at this point. But when the likes of Shad Khan, Stu Sternberg, the deVos family, and the succession of Marlins make it clear to us that they don’t see the communities they’re linked to as anything more than gigantic ATM’s, we won’t hesitate to respond in kind — with our hearts, and with our wallets.
The problem though is native born Floridians are such a small percentage of the population their opinion in both sports and politics doesn’t mean a whole lot. I believe native Floridians are about 35% of the population, and dropping. The state has prioritized being the waiting room for the afterlife and a place for foreigners to hoard real estate. It’s just not a serious place.
Arizona. Plenty of tickets are available for the opening series against the Cubs. Cub fans will dominate, just like Blackhawks fans took over Coyotes games and Packers fans fill every corner of the valley. When the Cardinals stink and they don’t have an opponent like da Bears or Cowboys, there are lots of empty seats.
Which also reveals how much of a lie this whole “______ fans travel well” line really is. Yankees and Steelers and Lakers and Blackhawks fans aren’t traveling from their home cities by the thousands just so they can literally follow their teams. Those teams just have fans everywhere in America, including in the cities where they happen to be playing a road game.
Yeah very few teams “travel”. The fact is that there’s 3-4 franchises in the North American major sports that have national fanbases, and the rest don’t and probably never will.