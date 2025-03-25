D-Backs stadium redo bill shuffles tax streams, still set to cost Arizonans $400m+

The bill to funnel about $400 million worth of future taxes to Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick for stadium renovations took another step forward yesterday, passing the state senate finance committee by a 4-3 vote. (It’s already been approved by the state house.) The senate version, however, is what KJZZ-FM called, in a language almost but not exactly like English, “a paired down version” of the bill; what’s changed?

Removed: A provision to redirect Diamondbacks player state income taxes to pay for renovation costs. That was set to provide about 12.7% of the tax money, meaning the projected public cost would now be around $350 million.

Added: A provision that Maricopa County put in as much as the city of Phoenix does — something it wasn’t previously going to, because the county has no general sales tax. If the city cost remains $6.4 million a year, that would mean the county contribution would have to quadruple to keep pace, meaning we’d be back up to around $420 million in taxpayer costs.

Unchanged: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego’s request for a $15 million a year cap on public expenditures — which would keep the total subsidy value at around $220 million — was rejected, though the new bill does include an overall cap of $500 million “plus inflation,” which is to say not actually a cap of $500 million.

The bill still needs to get through the appropriations committee, then on to a full vote of the senate, then back to the house for a re-vote on the amended version. Then it would be up to Gov. Katie Hobbs, who has said she’ll sign the bill if it is “acceptable to all the parties,” which right now it is not if Mayor Gallego and Maricopa County leaders count. This one could go down to the wire — not that stadium deals don’t usually get hashed out at the wire, if necessary by a few concessions to key opponents, but “usually” isn’t “always,” so we’ll have to wait and see.