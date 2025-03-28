Friday roundup: Angels owner could be skimping on stadium repairs, St. Pete may send Rays owner a bill for their wasted stadium time

Hey, did you hear the one about the time that then-New York governor and now-New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo gave two of Elon Musk’s cousins $750 million in public money to open a solar-panel factory that ended up not making any solar panels but just re-sold another company’s solar panels for twice as much per watt as the national average? Me neither until recently — consider it bonus topical content.
Meanwhile, back in the now:
- Anaheim city officials have no idea how much maintenance work is needed at city-owned Angel Stadium because the Los Angeles Angels‘ lease doesn’t require them to tell the city about repair needs, but it could be “hundreds of millions of dollars” worth, according to state auditors. They suggested either asking Angels owner Arte Moreno if the city can do occasional inspections or maybe seeking a court order. It’s important because Moreno is on the hook for certain maintenance costs, while others would fall on the city; the Angels owner recently said, “I’m not going to put $200 or $300 million into a stadium that a city owns without any of their participation. Maybe we’ll get a new mayor and council that wants us to stay,” which is not exactly a commitment to live up to his lease obligations.
- Pinellas County is considering sending Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg a bill for county time and money spent on the St. Petersburg stadium deal Sternberg ultimately backed out of, and St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said the idea “has merit” and he may do the same. “Yeah, why not?” remarked county commission chair Brian Scott, who was previously for the stadium deal. “When we find out what that is, we’ll send them an invoice.”
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine still wants to raise sports gambling taxes to raise $600 million toward a Cleveland Browns stadium (and more toward other future stadiums), but the state legislature still prefers its omni-TIF idea to do the same, and DeWine hasn’t said he’ll veto the legislature’s plan. As for the idea of just not giving Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam $600 million to move from one part of the state to another, no one (besides state house Democrats, but who cares about them) seems to be interested in that, way to go, Ohio.
- Bexar County, the city of San Antonio, and the Spurs owners have signed a nonbinding agreement not to use county property taxes to fund a new $1.5 billion basketball arena, instead relying on hotel and car rental taxes, which, uh, was the plan all along? Could this nonbinding agreement just be a way to get headlines like “Bexar County agrees not to use property taxes to fund new Spurs arena”? Surely elected officials would not be that cynical!
- Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman says he has “multiple [stadium] opportunities on both sides of the state line,” because of course he does, he wants to be a savvy negotiator, after all.
- The USL is expanding to compete directly with MLS and adopting promotion and relegation even, and you know what that means: lots of new stadiums! Modesto, California gets one, and Rogers, Arkansas gets one, and Albany, New York gets one, and by “gets one” I mean of course “gets to help pay for one,” that’s just the price of doing business in a world where there are now two leagues that could be forced to compete for the right to play in markets, hmm.
8 comments on “Friday roundup: Angels owner could be skimping on stadium repairs, St. Pete may send Rays owner a bill for their wasted stadium time”
I’m convinced the majority of MLB owners actually don’t mind having guys like Sternberg and John Fisher around because they get all of the attention — and therefore all of the heat — for being uncaring, unapologetic slimeballs who don’t see their teams as anything other than revenue-maximizing operations, and their teams’ home cities as humongous ATM’s. Two of Fisher’s divisional “rivals” (Arte Moreno and John Stanton) are actually among the most readily identifiable members of that cohort of owners.
That’s one heck of a basketball. What’s it made of, Gazoolium mined on the moons of Jupiter? And will it still bounce?
If you have to ask, you can’t afford it.
The Pro/Rel aspect of the USL will give owners a new stadium argument. “We need a $100 million stadium improvement or we’ll get relegated.” Or, “with a couple hundred million in improvements we’re on our way to promotion, up there with Brockway, Ogdenville and North Haverbrook.”
By gum, minor league soccer, and 2nd tier minor league soccer at that, put them on the map!
Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook agree!
Promotion and relegation doesn’t care about financing for sportsball palaces. Everton — the cross-city rival to Liverpool — are leaving their legacy home of Goodison Park after this season for a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Construction carried on even as Everton have been sold and the club flirted with relegation from the Premier League. In plain English, Everton built their new stadium knowing they could move in as a second-division club.
I didn’t realize it required a formal agreement (binding, non-binding or otherwise) to not do something.
Suddenly I discover that in my personal and business lives I have a shocking lack of contractual documentation around things I don’t plan to do.