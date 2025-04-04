Liveblog: What sports economists are telling us about stadiums and public funding

Day two of the sports economics conference at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County! We’ve got a packed day of presenters and we all got lost in campus construction on the way to the meeting room, so let’s go go go:

First up is J.C. Bradbury, who should need no introduction, speaking on “Franchise Relocation and Stadium Subsidies: Credible Threats or Cheap Talk?” Why do we still have so many stadium subsidies when they’re so pointless? he asks. Because sports leagues drive cities into bidding wars. The obvious answer, then: Figure out how to remove leagues’ monopoly power so they can no longer have cities over a barrel.

All that makes sense in theory, says Bradbury, but “in practice, it doesn’t seem to predict so well.” By now, pretty much every major-league market is filled, making move threats far less credible:

And when teams do leave, markets often get them back: Of 20 cities that lost teams since 1990, nine of them have already gotten replacements.

Yet the amount of money going to sports venues keeps going up. WTF? (Paraphrasing there.)

“None of these teams threatened to move, except for the Washington Wizards and Capitals.” And those teams, he notes, were told “to go jump in the lake” by both Virginia and Maryland; at which point “they walked back across the Potomac and asked for $500 million and were told ‘sure.’ They literally did not have anywhere to go and they got $500 million in subsidies!”

Looking at Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf’s campaign for a new stadium in the late 1980s, you can see how move threats are created out of whole cloth by a combination of team ownership and supportive elected officials:

Eventually, legislative leaders were able to get the stadium subsidy passed, with the help of stopping the clock in the meeting room to get around a midnight deadline — and with the help of the move threat that the governor himself had asked for. “Jerry Reinsdorf was never going to move the team,” says Bradbury. “He basically admitted it later.”

A similar scenario played out with the recent Buffalo Bills stadium, where news headlines said “everyone knew” that the team could leave, with no specific cities mention. And for good reason:

The fact that this continues to go on — despite expansion filling more and more cities — shows that the problem isn’t bidding wars. It’s that elected officials are handing over public cash regardless of whether move threats are real. Bradbury then showed a series of slides (no photos, sorry, they went too fast) showing elected officials in Atlanta standing with Braves players or wearing Braves jerseys.

Bradbury’s proposed solution: more voter referendums, because “you can’t fit a majority of the electorate in the owner’s box.” Then he closed with a Simpsons meme, just for me, and by extension you, FoS readers:

To a question about why voters don’t penalize elected officials, Bradbury says they do: Way more politicians are voted out of office for approving stadiums than for letting teams leave: “[Cobb County commissioner] Tim Lee was absolutely floored when he lost his election, because everyone around him loved it.”

More to come when this forms the centerpiece of a chapter in Bradbury’s upcoming book, watch for it coming soon!

Presenter #2: Frank Stephenson on how Taylor Swift’s presence at Kansas City Chiefs games affected TV viewership. There are many equations with Greek letters, but the upshot is: Viewership went up by about a third after Swift started showing up. This could be a potential gold rush for sports leagues, notes Stephenson, if they comp more tickets for superstars to get them to attend games — assuming they can identify other Taylor Swifts, that is, which could be a challenge.

(Major points to this presentation for using the mathematical term “Swift variable.”)