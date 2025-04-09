No, the No Tax Subsidies for Stadiums Act would not end tax subsidies for stadiums

The Center Square is an odd news outlet: First launched as Watchdog.org in 2009 with financial support from right-wing and libertarian groups like the Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity, it’s veered between editorial support for conservative causes and some excellent reporting. Though I guess you could say similar for lots of news publications these days (cf. the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, etc.), so maybe at this point it’s best to just treat them as another journalism site that contains multitudes.

Anyway, all that aside, yesterday the Center Square ran an article about a federal bill to “end taxpayer subsidies for multi-billion-dollar [sports] complexes,” and let’s see if you can spot where it went wrong:

Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., and Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation calling for the end of taxpayer subsidies to build professional sports complexes. The No Tax Subsidies for Stadiums Act would terminate the ability for professional sporting teams to utilize tax-exempt municipal bonds to finance the construction of stadiums. The lawmakers argue that the tax exemptions were “originally intended to help local governments fund essential public infrastructure projects,” including hospitals, schools and roads.

Yup, that’s the same bill that Booker and Lankford proposed back in 2017, which has now picked up a couple of House co-sponsors. Before that, putting an end to tax-exempt bond use for sports was proposed by Barack Obama toward the end of his second term. And as I wrote back then, while shutting off the use of tax-exempt bonds for private sports stadiums would absolutely save the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars a year that it gets nothing out of — whatever anyone might want to debate about the strength of the substitution effect on a local level, it’s undeniable that the U.S. as a whole gets absolutely nothing economically out of a team playing in one state vs. another — it would still leave intact tons of state and local taxpayer subsidies that are worth far more:

This would close a major loophole that’s been allowing teams and cities to push off a portion of stadium costs onto the federal government — no more Red Sox fans having to help subsidize a new stadium for the Yankees! — and save the feds a few hundred million dollars in coming years. But taxable bonds work just as well for stadiums as tax-exempt ones; they’re just more expensive (by about a point and a half of interest, if I remember right), meaning teams and cities would just need to figure out how to raise more money to pay them off. Now, is it possible that once federal subsidies are no longer available, more cities and teams will look at stadium and arena price tags and go, “Hell with that, let’s just stay in the old place”? Sure, maybe. But the Obama plan would be at best a moderate speed bump to stadium subsidies, not an actual roadblock.

That Obama proposal went nowhere, and nowhere is where similar Congressional bills have ended up ever since: When Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer proposed an identically named bill in 2023, it never even got a committee hearing.

I would love to see an article on why the federal government keeps extending additional tax breaks to sports projects that are already heavily subsidized by state and local governments, even if I end up having to write it myself. But in the meantime, the tl;dr here is: The Booker/Lankford bill would only eliminate a small sliver of government subsidies for pro sports venues; and in any event, there’s no sign that anyone else in Congress wants to so much as consider even that first step.

Meanwhile, the far bigger taxpayer expense right now is in the form of gobs of tax money that is getting funneled to wealthy sports team owners under the guise of “these are taxes on spending at stadiums, therefore it’s really the team owners’ money in the first place.” It would be nice for Congress, or even news outlets, to shine a light on that, but we only have so much breath not to hold here.