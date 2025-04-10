Ohio house passes $600m subsidy for Browns stadium even as owner says team would stay without it

As expected the last time I wrote an “I expected” lede, the Ohio state house has approved $600 million in tax subsidies for a new Cleveland Browns stadium in Brook Park that would cost a total of $2.4 billion and also require another $600 million in city and county money. The final version of the bill tweaked the terms very slightly — Browns owner Jimmy Haslam would pre-pay $50 million of his share instead of $38.5 million — but it’s still basically the same plan that Cleveland city and Cuyahoga County officials all hate.
The main person whose disdain for the plan matters, though, is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who could veto it if he wants, though he’s hedged so far on whether he’ll actually go that far. The state senate needs to weigh in, too, and could make more changes if it wants.
All of this sounds very reasonable on the surface — democracy in action! — until you step back and consider the big picture of what’s going on here:
- Haslam is looking for $1.2 billion in public money to allow him to replace a stadium that is only 26 years old and that already cost county and taxpayers about $300 million, including for renovations completed in 2015.
- The Ohio legislature is considering chipping in half of that $1.2 billion even though it would only move Browns fan spending from one part of the state to another, instead choosing only to haggle over which pot of state tax money to use.
- Haslam himself has said that if the Brook Park stadium deal fails, he’ll stay put in his current stadium and look to renovate it (again).
- There’s a state law preventing team owners who got public money from using move threats to extract more public money, though it still needs to be tested in court.
- The Browns suck. This really shouldn’t enter into it, but one state senator has already proposed denying state money to teams that can’t manage to have three winning seasons out of five, which the Browns last achieved in 1989.
So what we have is one of the most expensive public stadium subsidy proposals in history, to induce a team that wouldn’t leave anyway to move a few miles south, to escape a building that is younger than Elle Fanning and which was just renovated and the team owner has said could be renovated again. And yet it looks like the main roadblock will be if the governor throws a hissy fit because it would require spending the wrong $600 million. We don’t get the checks and balances we want, and maybe not even the ones we deserve, unless we have all been very, very bad indeed.
7 comments on “Ohio house passes $600m subsidy for Browns stadium even as owner says team would stay without it”
Renovating the current stadium would be putting lipstick on a pig. Its awful
The pig the NFL and Browns owners begged Cleveland for just 25 years. Da Bears could have had a dome adjacent to Mccormick Place 30 years ago. Da Bears wanted an open air stadium on Lake Michigan, enjoy the snow and wind. In 20 years the Browns will be griping about how desolate Brook Park is and how wonderful the downtown lakefront is. Billionaires are smart, or just experts at wasting someone else’s money.
An interesting side note to yesterday’s Ohio House decision: Representative Ferguson— who opposed the bond deal as a whole but was unable to offer that amendment for procedural reasons— offered an amendment to prohibit state infrastructure spending on stadium projects like the Browns’. The vote was a tie on the preliminary motion to suspend the rules, and the vote on the motion proper only lost by one vote. Though the effect was House approval of the amended State budget which includes the Browns’ $600 million of bonds, the close vote is relevant because there’s speculation that Governor DeWine may veto the Browns’ bonds provision. If so, the close vote on Representative Ferguson’s motion suggests that the legislature may be unable to override a Governor veto.
Hey Ken, Why in 16 years did the Jackson administration that you were a part of not do anything about Lakefront development including moving to close Burke Lakefront airport?
Would love to know the process of landing on Elle Fanning as your point of comparison :).
https://www.google.com/search?q=celebrities+born+in+1998
“Younger than Elle Fanning” might be my new favorite comp, right alongside “Blake Bortles’ Jaguars career lasted longer than the Confederacy.”