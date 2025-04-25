Friday roundup: Bengals reno plan called “PR stunt,” plus the return of the Rays two-stadium plan

Thanks to everyone who generously donated (and in some cases more than generously, you know who you are) to the Field of Schemes spring supporter drive — I have a whole lot of fridge magnets to send out! But first, there’s a weekly news roundup to get to:
- That Hamilton County agreement to spend $80.5 million on Cincinnati Bengals stadium upgrades and repairs in exchange for no lease agreement at all turns out to be not so popular with the Hamilton County Commission, where commissioner Alicia “hugging the zero down” Reece called it “a PR stunt” because there’s no new lease while commission president Denise Driehaus countered (?) that “No one at that meeting ever said this was related to the final lease.” The county commission only has three members and the third, Stephanie Summerow Dumas, didn’t show up to yesterday’s meeting, so it’s hard to say what this means for the stadium proposal’s ultimate fate.
- Hey, what if the Tampa Bay Rays built two stadiums, asks Tampa Bay Times opinion editor Graham Brink, one outdoors and one a refurbished Tropicana Field? Would that be cheaper or better? Probably not? Too bad, I already wrote the op-ed, and anyway this is just “back of the napkin” stuff. (Or envelope, which actually has two distinct sides. NAPKINS GOT BACKS!)
- WAMU-FM reports that “a source familiar with [Washington Commanders stadium] talks” says funding “will likely involve the city borrowing against new tax revenues expected to be generated by any new development,” i.e., tax increment financing. The station cites a 2020 study claiming that D.C. has turned a profit on average on TIF districts — on first look it appears that the study’s authors guesstimated that development would still happen in the districts without the TIF but would take longer, which is probably a reasonable assumption but could create huge swings in the revenue numbers depending on what you mean by “longer.” I have emails out to a couple of TIF experts, I’ll update here if they have anything instructive to add.*
- Former Cleveland Plain Dealer editorial director Brent Larkin says the Cleveland Browns stadium plans should be submitted to a public referendum, arguing that Ohio voters usually approve sports subsidy referendums anyway, so where’s the harm? Oh, and also it would be “a wildly generous gift to billionaire professional sports team owners at the same time those same elected officials are cutting aid to schools, food banks, libraries and programs for poor kids.” But anyway, it’ll probably win, so let the voters feel like they’re having a say, that’s democracy!
- St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has issued a proposal for redeveloping the waterfront that would include demolishing Al Lang Stadium, the old spring training ballpark that is currently home to the Tampa Bay Rowdies USL team. City councilmembers don’t sound too enthused about this, but also Welch’s managing director of city development said the Rowdies owners are “involved and they’re aware” of the plan, so maybe there’s a new soccer stadium proposal in the works? Worth keeping an eye on, if nothing else.
- A group of downtown Kansas City businesses put up a giant sign with a giant QR code asking that a Royals stadium be built downtown. Chair of the Downtown Council of Kansas City: Gibb Kerr, managing director of the K.C. office of Cushman and Wakefield, a major developer, who surely would not be in position to profit from a downtown stadium, the Kansas City Star would certainly tell us if it were.
- Work has begun at the proposed Las Vegas A’s stadium site on making it even flatter, this is what passes for progress these days.
- Los Angeles Dodgers ticket prices are going up, and so is their payroll, and Forbes “contributor” Dan Schlossberg (author of “41 books and more than 25,000 articles about baseball”) concludes that the payroll must be driving up the ticket prices — sorry, Dan, that’s not how it works, there’s a book you might want to read if you have time between writing them.
- Economist Joe Cortright has done his own analysis of the Portland baseball stadium income tax diversion proposal that I estimated could leave Oregon taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in the hole and determined that the total hole would be more than $600 million.
- I was on WOSU’s “All Sides with Amy Juravich” on Wednesday to discuss the Browns and Bengals situations, and you can listen to it here. For those who are wondering: Yes, Andy Zimbalist and I did run into each other on the Zoom call as my segment ended and his began, and no, there were no punches thrown.
- You can buy a piece of the shredded Tropicana Field roof at Tampa Bay Rays games for $15, with the money going to a Rays charity, and doesn’t the city own the roof remnants, shouldn’t the money be going to the general fund? Anyway, if anyone in the Tampa area has been looking for a National Hairball Awareness Day present for me, hint, hint!
*UPDATE: Eight minutes after I hit publish on this post, sports economist and tax expert Geoffrey Propheter replied to my question about the D.C. TIF study. Propheter said it “falls short of academic standards for economic policy analysis” because it doesn’t try to analyze how tax revenue from TIF developments compares to comparable plots of land, but rather just compares actual developments to hypothetical ones that would (according to the study’s assumptions) see different kinds of development take place. He concludes: “I don’t understand how anyone would use this study to justify a TIF for a Commanders stadium.”
And while I was writing the above, Greg LeRoy of Good Jobs First (disclosure: I’m doing some paid work for them, not on the subject of stadiums or TIFs) chimed in to note that D.C. TIF districts like the one for Gallery Place have had to be expanded to siphon off sales taxes from other nearby neighborhoods in order to break even.
Obviously, playing soccer in a baseball stadium is not optimal, but I have to say the Rowdies have done a nice job of making the place their own. It has a nice intimate feel and it’s decked out appropriately. (Haven’t seen Steinbrenner, only pictures, looks like they did the best they could making a Yankee place temporarily a Rays place.)
Other than being on the wrong side of the Bay (sorry, former Tampeño here), Al Lang is actually in a good location and downtown St. Pete is way better and cooler than it was 20 years ago.
But at some point, especially if they harbor ambitions of being in USL’s planned D1 league (though they’re owned by the Rays, so I am wary of using the term “ambition” with regards to anything they do), it’s probably not a long-term solution.
RJS makes no sense. USF’s coming football stadium, maybe? Only slightly more sense.
People are building soccer stadiums all over the place, but the Rowdies’ original plans for one back in 2010 got NIMBY’d. I wouldn’t be overly optimistic about a second go-round.
(Oh, and the “outdoor stadium when it’s nice, indoor one when it’s hot” would be the sporting equivalent of the Florida Room, if your home’s Florida Room was 30 or so miles away across a body of water.)
The same Rowdies, by the way, who are owned by none other than Stuart Sternberg.
Whether he or his team(s) were consulted over these plans or not, the implications seem clear as day: we don’t want to have any dealings with you anymore.
Let’s hope so. But billionaires have a way of slithering back into the public conversation even when their record suggests they should not be able to do so.
You beat me to the punch on that Kei.
Sounds like the mayor wants to put the screws to cheap Stu after wasting everyone’s time, money and dreams for the past 3 years.
On a side note, Derby Lane in St. Pete was sold last Tuesday. The 100-year-old institution would draw 10,000 fans a night for dog racing and is now just a poker room on 140 acres and a parking lot for Amazon. It’s zoned for a stadium. But new owners have other plans. So don’t look for the Rays to moving there. It is a great location – just 10 minutes from Tampa.
Damn, from that headline I thought the Bengals were floating a move to Reno, Nevada. Sure its metro area is about 2 million less than Cincinnati, but revenue sharing.
Would it be damaging to point out that the Tampa Bay Rays already “have” two stadia?
Neither Tampa nor St. Pete need to build anything to give them two homes… they just need to fix the trop roof.
Watching the Rays (on TV in my case) play at the former Legends is much more enjoyable than watching them play at the Trop, or watching the A’s attempt something like baseball in West Sacramento.