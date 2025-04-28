DC mayor reveals Commanders stadium plan hype video (UPDATING)

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced this morning an agreement with Commanders owner Josh Harris (if not yet with her city council) for a new stadium at the RFK Stadium site, and she did so in the form of … a video? On X, the platform formerly known as The Platform That Used to Be Twitter? That’s a choice.

So what can we glean from it, while we wait for, hopefully, some actual written words and numbers?

It’s Joe Theismann! He had a great time as a Washington football player at the RFK site! Until, you know, he didn’t.

“A new stadium will serve as the anchor for the RFK site.” You’re forgetting what Allen Sanderson said about NFL stadiums! No, not the helicopter thing, the cemetery thing.

“New housing, new restaurants, retail, and public spaces are all possible!” A new multibillion-dollar stadium is needed because of all the other things that aren’t stadiums that you can then build with whatever land and money you have left over!

“A world-class city deserves a world-class stadium.” And world-class schools? We’ll get back to you on that.

Bowser has a press briefing planned for 11 am, which will hopefully provide more actual financial details and not just more grainy footage of fans from the 1980s. Watch this space for further updates.