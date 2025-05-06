D-Backs rep says MLB could pull spring training from Arizona if no stadium deal, then says that’s not what he meant

Arizona Diamondbacks execs have been putting a full-court press on state legislators to secure their desired $500 million stadium renovation subsidy, as the legislative session enters its final weeks. And shit? It be getting weird:

Notes taken by one participant and obtained by The Arizona Republic … said one of the team’s representatives “insinuated (threatened)” that the MLB would pull spring training from Arizona if a deal were not reached… Andrew Cohn, who made the statements, said it was “a fiction” to characterize his words as a threat. He said his comments came after a discussion about what would happen if there was no funding agreement. He confirmed he had spoken to the former commissioner [Bud Selig], who he considers a friend, about the Diamondbacks’ situation. He said he did not speak with current Commissioner [Rob] Manfred. “The comment was that it’s a terrible look to have such a commitment to the Cactus League, and spring training in Arizona, and not have a hometown team here,” he told The Republic.

That is 100% a threat that the Diamondbacks could leave without a new stadium, obviously. Whether it’s really a threat that MLB would pull spring training entirely is slightly fuzzier — if it’s not a warning of the “it’d be a shame for something to happen to those paratroopers” type, then what is it, exactly? A sad reflection on how MLB could never show its face among the other sports leagues again? An acknowledgment that MLB wouldn’t allow the Diamondbacks to move in the first place, because it needs them as the face of Arizona spring training? Arizona spring training, mind you, that started 69 years before the Diamondbacks came into existence? Maybe “insinuation” is a better term after all, since he was certainly saying something bad in an indirect way.

As for Cohn himself, he doesn’t actually work for the Diamondbacks, but is a real estate developer who has previously been an intermediary between the team and the county, even after one interaction ended with him yelling at the chair of the county board of supervisors. (His wife is also on the board of the team’s charitable foundation.) Cohn says Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego invited him to last week’s meeting; a spokesperson for Gallego says she did nothing of the sort.

The actual terms of the proposed stadium deal are still shifting, and it’s not entirely clear as of yet whether the proposal will be rolled into the state budget or get a separate vote. The idea that MLB would shift half of its spring training sites in a fit of pique (and regardless of any ongoing leases for spring training stadiums) is way too vague and implausible to be taken seriously; and yet, here we are talking about it. Sometimes having a guy in the room to say the quiet stuff loud can work out okay, if you want people to focus more on vaporthreats and less on reality.