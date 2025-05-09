Friday roundup: D.C. poll shows public support for spending fraction of what Commanders stadium would actually cost

access_time personNeil deMause

It’s been another long week in what feels like an endless series of long weeks, complete with the most expensive stadium subsidy demand ever and whatever the hell this was and a new pope, so let’s all take a moment to relax by watching a major league baseball player get hit on the head with a pop fly. I watched it four times in a row before writing this post, there’s something remarkably soothing about it, provided you’re not Chase Meidroth or his team physician.

And now there’s no avoiding it: the remaining news of the week!

2 comments on “Friday roundup: D.C. poll shows public support for spending fraction of what Commanders stadium would actually cost

  1. Well, like I ‘ve been saying MLB sucks! Now you’ve got a player that is in the majors, yeah granted it’s the White Sucks that can’t catch a routine pop up. The fans(DOPES) keep shelling out their hard earned pay checks to see this mess. Rob Manfred keeps telling the dopes how great it is with all the great talent. Just don’t ask him to play first base.

  2. The Royals are amateurs. John Sherman needs to take “totally unrelated” vacations to Portland, Nashville, Charlotte, and might as well throw in Quebec, if he really wants to get the local wags talking.

