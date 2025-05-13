Last-minute bill would fund $200m worth of North KC stadium that Royals owner may not even want

The Missouri state legislature is “facing a Friday deadline to approve a plan to keep the Kansas City Royals’ new ballpark on the Missouri side,” reports KMBC, and wait, what? Last we heard, Royals owner John Sherman was still kicking the tires on whether to look at a stadium site in North Kansas City or one in downtown Kansas City that the giant QR code wants or maybe something across the state line in Kansas somewhere, and now there’s suddenly a deadline this Friday? For what, exactly?

A bill already approved by the state Senate proposes $300 million in funding for the ballpark, allocating $15 million annually over 20 years. The state House must approve the plan by 6 p.m. Friday to advance it to Governor Mike Kehoe.

Oh, okay, it’s just a deadline for approving one particular Royals stadium funding plan. This one would create a stadium authority in Clay County and fund it with $15 million a year in state money for 20 years, which would actually only be enough money to pay off less than $200 million worth of up-front stadium costs, because interest is a thing that exists. That would leave at least several hundred million dollars more still to come from somewhere; the Missouri Independent paraphrases bill sponsor state Sen. Kurtis Gregory as saying “some sort of local support would likely still be needed,” so this would only be a first small step toward building a North Kansas City stadium, if Sherman decides that’s something he’s even interested in.

And if your attention isn’t wandering off already, add that the bill is a last-minute addition to the legislative calendar that is pretty unlikely to pass, given that it has to pass both the state house and senate by Friday, and opposition senators can always run out the clock by filibustering it. Let’s all keep one collective eye half on this as the week progresses, and check back in on Friday night — or really Monday morning, we all deserve a nice weekend off — to see if there’s anything more to this than some weak vaportecture fireworks.