Missouri governor tries to pass last-second bill to pay for 50% of all stadiums with state tax money

Hey, remember way back yesterday morning when a Missouri state senator was trying to sneak through a last-minute bill to provide Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman with $200 million toward a new stadium? Well, forget all that, because yesterday afternoon, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe proposed an even laster-minute plan to pay for half of any and all major stadium projects with state money, and it just got crazier from there:

Kehoe’s “Show Me Sports Investment Act” would authorize the state to issue bonds to pay for up to 50% of any and all stadium construction or renovations, provided the project cost at least $500 million and the venues contained at least 30,000 seats.

The money would come from the state’s general fund, and would be calculated as the amount of tax revenue that the team “generated” for Missouri — not just the additional tax revenue associated with a new stadium, as in a TIF, but every dollar in any kind of taxes “historically generated by the teams.”

The measure would also allow pro sports teams to receive additional tax credits of up to $50 million apiece.

Kehoe said the total value of the package was more than $3 billion, which he called “huge,” without elaborating on where that number came from or what it meant.

The Missouri house immediately passed the measure, which was not introduced as a separate bill but was added as an amendment to a Senate bill related to student athletes, with no notice or public hearings.

As of last night, the Missouri senate had tabled the bill without a vote amid bipartisan opposition, with senators especially peeved that the state house had passed this right after refusing to consider a bill to spend $500 million on health care, education and law enforcement: “They wouldn’t spend $1.2 million for a rural hospital in Pemmiscot County. That was a bridge too far,” said Republican state Sen. Lincoln Hough.“Now they want to spend hundreds of millions building stadiums? Seems a little hypocritical to me.”

That is a lot for one afternoon! Especially for a proposal that would, for the first time ever to my knowledge, allow team owners to add up every dollar in any kind of state taxes paid by fans, players, and presumably hot dog vendors, and submit a bill to the state for that amount, to be used to pay for any major stadium work. That’s deserving of a name bigger than tax increment financing, maybe … tax excrement financing? Still workshopping this one, check back later.

The bill isn’t technically dead, so there’s still a possibility that Kehoe could try to revive it before the state legislature adjourns by the end of the the week. (Though as with the previous Royals funding bill, even if 18 votes could be found in the 34-member senate, opposition senators could potentially filibuster it until the clock ran out.) Submitting surprise legislation without even running it past the legislators who have to vote on it is usually more grandstanding than a serious attempt at passage, and maybe Kehoe just wants credit here for saying he tried to do something to “keep the Royals and Chiefs,” as the headlines dutifully put it; if he’s serious, though, we could be about to embark on a whole new level of stadium subsidies, and that’s saying something in a month that has already seen the record for a single subsidy proposal go from under $2 billion to over $7 billion.