Friday roundup: Missouri multi-stadium bill caught in party crossfire, Browns threaten not to ask county for $187m

access_time personNeil deMause

Here we are at the end of another programming week, and this being May and May being springtime and springtime being when state legislatures are in session, the news roundup is once again a lot. Which stadium proposals will live, and which will die, and which will die but be brought back to life like a key member of the bridge crew? Let’s recount the clues:

Other Recent Posts:

Share this post:

7 comments on “Friday roundup: Missouri multi-stadium bill caught in party crossfire, Browns threaten not to ask county for $187m

  3. Did San Antonio even kick around the idea not needing a $1.5 billion dollar arena? Sure there are a few other cities the Spurs could threaten to move to, but none have the benefit of being the only team in town. Seattle already has four teams, so I’m not buying the Spur-Sonics.

    Reply

    1. The spurs already play a few games a year up the road in Austin. That arena is shiny and new albeit a little small by NBA standards. That’s the threat if it ever gets to that stage

      Reply

  4. The $178 million from the County is a small piece of the $2.4 billion stadium cost, but how is Brook Park going to come up with its $422 million? It seems like they were looking for the County to back the Brook Park debt.

    Reply

  6. OK I found this bit from Haslam’s letter:
    The primary ask of the County is to maximize Brook Park revenues by leveraging the County’s credit and issuing bonds that will be paid back through new revenues generated from the project.

    So its not the $178 million from the County that was the key it was the county backing the $422 million that Brook Park will borrow. That makes more sense, I never understood how Brook Park would be able to borrow that much money.

    Now the question is how Brook Park will borrow the money without the County backing it.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Personal attacks on other commenters are not allowed and will be removed.