Bears stadium pivot to Arlington Heights includes no state subsidies, except for all the state subsidies

Six weeks after saying their stadium focus “now is both downtown and Arlington Heights,” Chicago Bears execs issued a statement Friday saying their focus is now solely Arlington Heights … sorta kinda:

“Over the last few months, we have made significant progress with the leaders in Arlington Heights, and look forward to continuing to work with state and local leaders on making a transformative economic development project for the region a reality.”

That appears to be the entire statement, though the Chicago Tribune also said Bears ownership 1) said they won’t seek state funding for an Arlington Heights stadium, 2) are “likely” to seek state funding for “infrastructure,” and 3) are expected to ask the Illinois legislature to declare the stadium a “megaproject,” which under proposed legislation would freeze property taxes at the site at current levels, and so would function exactly the same as a TIF that kicked back future tax increases to the team. Neither the Bears statement nor the Tribune estimated the total public cost of the infrastructure funding or tax breaks, so use your imagination here.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office, meanwhile, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the Bears owners “intend to prioritize” Arlington Heights but “the door remains open” in Chicago, while state Rep. Kam Buckner, who had previously backed state legislation to help fund a Bears stadium, angrily denounced the pivot back to Arlington Heights and accused Bears president Kevin Warren of “trying to marry one city and date the other.” (Buckner also called the situation “the boy who cried, ‘Bear.’” Move over, Alicia Reece, there’s a new dadaist poet in town.)

So are Bears execs really turning their focus back to Arlington Heights after getting nowhere with demands for more than $2 billion in subsidies for a Chicago stadium? Or is this just another feint to try to shake loose more money for a Chicago stadium? As is so often the case, it can be both — there’s nothing stopping Warren from focusing exclusively on Arlington Heights until he thinks he smells a chance of something better elsewhere, as he’s already done once. It seems unlikely that anything is going to get decided in the last two weeks of this spring’s legislative session, but that’s not going to stop team owners from throwing stuff at the wall in hopes that something sticks.