Bears’ Arlington Heights stadium plan could require “billions” in tax money

Equating sports team owners getting money for new stadiums with the teams' own on-field success has a long and sad history, mostly serving to encourage fans to root blindly for ownership even if it costs them tax money, and really should be banned by journalism ethics codes.

Anyway, buried amid all that was some actual reporting on how the Bears' proposed new stadium would cost Arlington Heights residents tax money:

Even if the Bears get their bill in Springfield, they would still have to find other sources to bankroll billions of dollars in building roads, sewers and other infrastructure to make the old track site viable, not to mention traffic upgrades to get almost 100,000 fans in and out of a stadium campus every game day. Most of that funding would likely have to come from a tax increment financing district, Walker said, kicking off another political scrum at the local level.

The Arlington Heights plan has always depended on what Bears execs called “property tax certainty,” which is another way of saying they want their property taxes capped at a certain level, which is also another way of saying they want tax breaks. (This would come via legislation capping taxes on “megaprojects,” the same as the Bears tried to get two years ago, attached for some reason to the tax law on breast pumps.) The TIF district sounds separate, though, in that it would siphon off additional property taxes — from the surrounding development, presumably — to help pay for “billions of dollars” of infrastructure, which sounds like kind of a lot. And while this would be “new” money in terms of being revenue Arlington Heights didn’t collect previously, that’s not the same as free money: Any new housing development would require schools, for one thing, which are normally paid for by property taxes, so if those are already committed to roads and sewers then taxpayers will need to cover the education budget some other way.

There’s still a ways to go on any Arlington Heights stadium deal: Newly elected mayor Jim Tinaglia said last night when asked about it at a village board meeting that “this entire board” will “all have something to say” before it’s approved, plus the state legislature would still have to approve the megaproject legislation plus any TIF district. It’s still an open question whether this is Bears management’s preferred stadium plan or mostly another effort to push for more public money for a Chicago stadium — here’s a summary I wrote up two years ago that still holds today, and even ends with a football metaphor, sorry about that.