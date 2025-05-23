Friday roundup: Cleveland sin tax hike could add $300m in sports subsidies, A’s declare moving dirt around is “essentially” breaking ground in Vegas

Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed the House yesterday by a single vote, and while there are probably other more important bits to pay attention to — the massive money transfer from the poor to the rich, the mandatory cuts to Medicare that would be triggered, the sops to Big Oil that could increase energy costs — it’s worth noting that it would also cut sports franchise owners’ amortization loophole in half. (This is the tax dodge discovered by Bill Veeck in the 1950s that allows some team owners to double-dip on deductions by claiming tax breaks both for their annual spending on player development and for the presumed loss in team value from the fact that players wear out and have to be replaced. It’s not the biggest of sports subsidies, and there’s no guarantee it will survive the Senate version of the bill, if the Senate actually passes it at all — recall that when Trump’s first-term tax bill tried to eliminate the use of tax-exempt bonds for sports stadiums, the Senate conveniently excised that language — it’s worth keeping one eye on.
The other eye, meanwhile, has had plenty to keep it busy this week:
- The Cleveland Browns stadium wars keep heating up, with Cleveland and Cuyahoga County officials saying they will no longer work with the Greater Cleveland Partnership, the region’s chamber of commerce, following the partnership’s endorsement of the Browns moving to a new stadium in Brook Park. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, meanwhile, said that “we gotta move on” regarding the Browns remaining in their current stadium, and that he plans to focus on developing “a lakefront our residents can be proud of,” with plans to issue a request for proposals this summer. Meanwhile meanwhile, the owners of the Cavaliers and Guardians have issued letters to the partnership expressing concern that if the Browns owners seek to use cigarette and alcohol tax money for their stadium — something they haven’t done yet, but also the financing plan still has big holes in it at present — it could kill chances for Cleveland’s other teams to get increased “sin tax” money, given how much local voters hate the idea of using that money to move the Browns to Brook Park. A sin tax hike could bring in an additional $20 million a year, which could fund about $300 million in future repairs and upgrades for the three teams’ venues.
- The Oakland Athletics of West Sacramento‘s Las Vegas stadium has “essentially broken gr0und,” claims team president Marc Badain, with cranes coming in to do “shallow foundational work” starting July 1. Badain’s statement was largely overshadowed by the issuance of an agreement for the team to submit a $3.7 million bond to cover the costs of building an eight-foot wall around the site if no stadium ends up being built there; while this probably isn’t a sign that the project is on any shakier ground than already expected — the Raiders signed a similar agreement before successfully building their stadium — it’s still not a great look.
- There have been a bunch of town halls in D.C. around the proposed $7.5 billion–plus Washington Commanders stadium project subsidy, and while there are people on both sides, one comment from Frazer Walton, a member of the Kingman Park Civic Association, is worth particular attention: “I absolutely support using public funds. I absolutely support seeing millionaires come to the city, so they can pay some of these taxes for us.” That is absolutely not how taxes work and D.C. officials haven’t even released consulting-firm numbers about how they pretend they will, and it makes the case better than I can that D.C. is better off using that money for its education budget, clearly its schools aren’t doing the job they need to.
- Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says if wannabe Orlando MLB team owner Rick Workman wants county land for a stadium, “I don’t think we should donate land to billionaires or to wealthy people. They, if anything, have to compensate the people for the land.” D.C. officials, see how it’s done, is that really so hard?