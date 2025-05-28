How D.C. mayor plans to cut health benefits while funding Commanders stadium without sounding like a supervillain

It was always going to require some sleight of hand for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to announce a budget that closed a $400 million funding gap while simultaneously approving billions of dollars for a Washington Commanders stadium, and yesterday Bowser did her darnedest to make it all sound reasonable. How much of it was actual budget magic, though, and how much was rhetorical tap dancing is open to interpretation:

In her operating budget, released yesterday morning, Bowser moved a bunch of expenses to the 2026 and 2027 budgets, effectively kicking the can down the road to figure out in those years. She also cut future benefits for welfare recipients, eliminated a child tax credit, reduced city workers’ family leave, and trimmed other spending.

At the same time, Bowser put off a planned sales tax increase and added tax breaks for tech companies, both costing the district money but which she described as pro-business measures designed to stave off a possible economic recession.

On the capital budget side, some of the $1.1 billion in cash that D.C. will need to put into the Commanders stadium immediately — the other $6 billion or so will come via future tax and rent breaks — will be provided by “refinancing and restructuring existing debt,” according to City Administrator Kevin Donahue, who didn’t explain how exactly that’s working with interest rates at record highs. Bowser also said she plans to tap the tax streams that had been used to pay off the Nationals stadium, which is confusing because the D.C. council already approved using that money on future Nationals stadium upgrades last winter.

In short, Bowser’s moves technically qualify as balancing the D.C. budgets, but mostly by resorting to a bunch of “we’ll figure it out later” and a heaping helping of “you won’t miss money we’re letting the Commanders owners keep if you didn’t know you could have gotten it in the first place.” That’ll be cold comfort to the 25,000 D.C. residents getting their health care cut because they’re poor but not poor enough, but you can’t put a price on being “pro-business.” Or rather, you can, but you don’t want to say it out loud, that would be telling.