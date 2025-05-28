KC mayor says he could extend rental car tax to fund Royals stadium, that’s basically free money, right?

One underreported element of the Show Me Sports Investment Act — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s plan to siphon off state tax money to create a fund to pay for 50% of the cost of all future new stadiums and major stadium upgrades — is that it also requires additional spending by local governments in order for team owners to tap into the state funding. But don’t worry, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he’s got a plan for that for the Royals:

Lucas says tax redirections that they have would largely allow for a new baseball stadium, for instance, to fund itself. “The rental car sales tax at a certain point that’s paying for the T-Mobile Center does run out,” Lucas said. “We look at a renewal that helps supports that long term. That’s more resources for it, particularly in terms of annual maintenance, which is something that our Missouri side stadiums have always done well at the Truman Sports Complex, and we want to make sure we keep.”

That’s a lot of word salad, but to be fair, it can’t be easy to explain how extending a rental car tax that’s paying off an arena and diverting it to spend on a baseball stadium is “funding itself,” so Lucas may have just resorted to letting words spill randomly out of his mouth until people stopped paying attention. He then went on to say that extending the rental car tax and using it for a Royals stadium would require a public referendum, but also that “I don’t think we need a public vote,” so it’s also possible he was in the middle of having a stroke? Can someone do a wellness check on Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, it might be kind of urgent.