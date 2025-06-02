“Where will Kansas City’s teams move?” How media framing boosts stadium shakedowns

Today we’re going to talk about framing, one of the key methods that journalism has for turning a set of facts into a coherent story. Framing shows up first and foremost in the headline, which attempts to boil down an often complex set of events into one short phrase; but it also continues into the story itself, where reporters and editors have to choose which elements to highlight and what they want readers to take away from the article.

For this morning’s subject, we present a post by Kansas City NPR station KCUR on the start of Missouri’s special legislative session to discuss Chiefs and Royals stadium funding, which KCUR chose to give this headline:

Where will Kansas City’s teams move? Missouri lawmakers enter a high-stakes, high-tension battle

You can see why KCUR went with that phrasing: It’s immediately gripping, presenting an exciting conflict with an important outcome — where the Chiefs and Royals will move. It’s also factually incorrect, or at least misleading: The Chiefs and Royals may not move anywhere, either if the Missouri legislature doesn’t approve state money and the team owners decide not to take what’s on offer from neighboring Kansas, or if the owners just decide to wait and see if Missouri can be encouraged to up its ante next session, or if they decide they’d be better off renovating their current stadiums, etc.

The article’s subheading — the “dek,” in journalism parlance — doubles down on the heightened dramatic tension and starts to assign blame:

A big incentive package from Kansas is expiring soon, the Royals are investing in properties across the metro and lawmakers are already fighting among themselves. Will Missouri’s General Assembly be able to reach an agreement and end the drama over stadium funding?

“Lawmakers are already fighting among themselves” is a weird way of describing some legislators promoting a bill and others opposing it, which is pretty much the definition of lawmaking. And positing the goal as “reaching an agreement” — rather than “coming to a resolution” or, perhaps better, “deciding whether funding stadiums with state money is worth it” — stacks the deck in favor of subsidizing teams, since not doing so would be considered failure.

Why am I going on about this? Because framing matters intensely, not just for how readers perceive a news story, but for how legislators and other decision-makers do. It’s well established that the most important factor in how willing local governments are to lavish money on sports team owners is the strength of local “growth coalitions” — basically, whether elected officials, business leaders, and the local media can circle the wagons to decide that a stadium is necessary, after which it’s just a matter of figuring out how the public will pay for one, not whether. You may not think that politicians can be talked into voting for a bill because a news headline says they need to “reach an agreement and end the drama,” but it can be an important part of making them feel like handing out billion-dollar sports subsidies is just a regular part of their job.

As for the rest of the KCUR story, it mostly rehashes stuff we already knew: Gov. Mike Kehoe is proposing a bill to cover “half the cost of a new Royals stadium and a refurbished Arrowhead for the Chiefs” (and actually half the future cost of any stadium in the state with more than 30,000 seats and costing at least $500 million to build or renovate), there would be unspecified “local contributions” from Kansas City as well, and lots of state legislators are opposed to Kehoe’s proposal because they’re upset that the state repealed a popularly passed sick leave law/didn’t fully fund tornado relief/didn’t cut taxes enough. But mostly it’s about the “obstacles” lawmakers have to overcome and the “bitterness” that stands in its way — terminology that makes the stadium battle sound more like the third act of a romantic comedy than like a decision over how to prioritize the use of tax dollars.

The special session kicks off today and can continue for up to 60 days, giving plenty of time for local journalists to get their act together and cover the real issues involved. Or, you know, not, and just go for cheap drama that will drive clicks and not improve anyone’s understanding of anything at all beyond “legislators be disagreeing, LOL.” No need to think too hard about it, there’s only billions of dollars at stake, it’s not state spending decisions can leave people’s lives hangingin the balance or anything.