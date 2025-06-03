Chiefs, Royals stadium subsidies may come down to tax cuts for rich, whether rainbow flags are bad for children

We’re now one day into the Missouri legislature’s special session to discuss Kansas City Chiefs and Royals stadium subsidies (plus stuff like tornado relief that legislators might demand as tradeoffs for approving stadium subsidies), and here’s where things stand, roughly in order of least to most LOL:

Democratic Senate minority leader Doug Beck said his caucus is willing to consider Gov. Mike Kehoe’s plan for a multibillion-dollar stadium slush fund as soon as Kehoe approves an appropriations bill for other state spending, including disaster relief: “When that happens and it’s through the House and on the governor’s desk, then we can talk about it.”

Republican Freedom Caucus member state Sen. Nick Schroer declared that “for us to sit at the table, and allow tax credits for billionaires to move forward, the little guy needs to get something in return.” His demand for benefits for the “little guy”: cutting the top tax rate on the wealthiest state residents.

Schroer said yesterday that maybe he wouldn’t approve stadium funding even then, because the Royals posted on social media recently “baseball is for everyone” with a photo of a rainbow flag, which the senator called “shov[ing] sexuality down the throats of our kids.”

This is the usual kind of legislative horse-trading, only where the horses are all actually assortments of raccoons standing on each others’ shoulders inside pantomime horse costumes. There is at least legislation now, Senate Bill 3, which is — no, not that Senate Bill 3, come on, guys, can’t you at least not reuse the same bill numbers in the same year? KMBC-TV claims that the new bill would limit funding to projects “tied to a Major League Baseball or NFL franchise,” which would seem to at least rule out renovating St. Louis’s dome for the USL Battlehawks, but who knows what the bill will look like once the raccoons have gotten hold of it.