Missouri senate agrees in middle of night to spend $1B+ on Chiefs and Royals stadiums in exchange for tornado relief, other goodies

After spending most of yesterday not meeting and instead haggling behind the scenes, the Missouri state senate finally reconvened its special session last night and then voted at 2:30 am to approve Gov. Mike Kehoe’s stadium subsidy bill. The vote was 19-13, with seven of the senate’s 10 Democrats joining 12 of its 24 Republicans in favor.

The Democrats were won over after Kehoe added $125 million in disaster relief and housing for tornado victims, funding for a new mental health hospital, and other items that had previously been left out of the state budget. He also agreed to freeze property taxes in some counties, a measure that some Republicans were holding out for but some Democrats complained would reduce funding for local school districts.

In exchange, the senate approved one of the most sweeping tax subsidy schemes for sports stadiums in U.S. history: Whereas more typical funding plans might kick back increased sales or property taxes from a project to help pay off construction costs, Kehoe’s bill would collect all tax money being received currently at a stadium and kick it back to the team that plays there, up to a maximum of 50% of any construction or renovation costs. (If you need a reminder of why tax money paid at stadiums doesn’t really belong to the teams, Oscar Madison has got you covered.) With Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt talking about $1.15 billion in renovations to Arrowhead Stadium and Royals owner John Sherman looking at a new stadium costing between $1 billion and $2 billion, this means at least $1 billion in state tax money would go to the team owners, and likely much more — especially since they could come back and demand more state money down the road so long as they were spending at least $500 million on future upgrades.

The middle-of-the-night vote does not mean that the Chiefs and Royals stadium plans are immediately a go: The bill has to pass the Missouri house first, and though it already approved the stadium measure once, if it rejects the other last-minute goodies Kehoe tacked on to win votes, the bill could be kicked back to reconciliation talks with the senate. Plus, as team lobbyists pointed out on Tuesday, they still want even more public money from city and county governments before agreeing to any stadium deals. It doesn’t seem likely that all this will be hashed out by the end of the month when the teams’ offer of stadium funding from Kansas is set to expire, but that hardly matters at this point: Assuming the Missouri house and senate can work out final bill language, the owners of the Chiefs and Royals — and the St. Louis Cardinals if they want, and potentially a new St. Louis NFL team if it ever gets one — now have an endless slush fund of state tax money to tap into anytime they want a new or renovated stadium, which is one hell of a blank check.

The takeaway here: Getting neighboring states into bidding wars works, as does offering political opponents spending items they want in exchange for holding their noses and voting for something they don’t like. Neither of which should be a surprise to anyone who’s followed U.S. legislative history, but it’s still a depressing reminder of the state of the political world in which we live.