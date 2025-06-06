Friday roundup: DC hires same clown consultants for Commanders deal who screwed up DC United math

Before we get to the weekly news roundup, a commenter asked me a question yesterday — I mean, I think they may actually have been trying to troll me, but it was in the form of a question — about how it could be better for Missouri to risk the Kansas City Chiefs moving to Kansas and losing all the tax revenue that comes with games. After initially going the “because economists say so” route, I tried to write up an actual detailed answer, and I want to include it here, because I, at least, found it instructive to see how quickly these kind of “sports stadium pay for themselves through economic activity” arguments fall apart once you subject them to actual math:
I found where your numbers are from, and they’re not from any economic impact study by the sports authority or an independent auditor or anyone else. They’re from a consultant hired by the Chiefs, who declared that the team and the stadium “generate $28.8 million in direct, indirect and induced tax revenue for the State of Missouri annually.” (The supposed $572 million is just “economic activity,” and the $28.8 million is the presumed taxes on that; if you include both, you’re double-counting.)
So, we already have Missouri spending $500 million in order to save $28.8 million a year, which would be a negative return on investment right there. But where does that $28.8 million figure come from? The Chiefs consultants, Econsult Solutions, only released a one-pager with no footnotes or other methodology, so we have no idea.
Most importantly, we have no idea if Econsult included money that would otherwise be spent elsewhere in Missouri if the Chiefs left. Is that all of it? No, of course not. Is it enough that it would reduce the $28.8 million a year in new taxes to a level where Missouri would be better off if the Chiefs left? Given that Missouri would be better off even if the real number were $28.8 million a year, yeah, that’s a near certainty.
But there’s an easier way to figure this out than guesstimating where people would be spending their money in some hypothetical situation: Look at cities that have gained or lost teams, and see what happens to local tax revenues. Innumerable economists have now done this, and found that the resulting losses are somewhere between 1) nothing and 2) next to nothing. (It’s actually worse than that: Some cities brought in *more* tax revenue without a team.) And that’s cities — the numbers are going to look even worse for states, since you can’t even make it up by stealing tax revenues from the suburbs.
No matter how you slice it, the numbers show that at the price points we’re talking about, $500 million and up, there is no way on earth for local governments to do better with the teams than without. You can wish it were otherwise — and team owners will certainly hire people to claim that it’s so — but good luck finding any data to support your case.
And now, on to the news:
- Speaking of economic impact reports, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser just released one for her proposed Commanders stadium that would cost the city upwards of $7 billion, and you’ll never guess who wrote it: That’s right, Convention, Sports & Leisure, everyone’s favorite Dallas Cowboys–and–New York Yankees–owned clown consultants! I have no plans to go over it in detail (though the page with the large heading spelled “MULTPLIERS” does stand out), but I am obligated to point out that the last time D.C. hired CSL to do a stadium study, it was immediately revealed that about two-thirds of the projected city benefits weren’t benefits at all, forcing the consultants to put out a letter “clarifying” that its 400-page report didn’t actually say what it said it said. That CSL they got hired again by D.C. to do their next big stadium study is either a sign that Bowser wasn’t paying attention in 2014 (when she was a city council member) or that stadium consultants aren’t getting hired for the quality of their work, but rather for how reliably they report what team owners and elected officials want to hear, yeah, that’s undoubtedly the one.
- Sports economist Geoffrey Propheter read far enough into the CSL report to find this knee-slapper: “Suppose I attend a conference in Denver, get a hotel room, and eat a Subway. According to CSL, the Subway gets to count my conference fees, room fees/taxes as economic impact. And so can the conference and the hotel. So now all my spending gets counted x3. Please stop being terrible at thinking.”
- The Chiefs and Royals owners may now have blank checks from the state for up to 50% of their stadium costs (or will once the Missouri state house passes the bill and Gov. Mike Kehoe signs it, which should happen soon), but they still want even more city and county money to pay for their stadium dreams, and that could require more public referendums. The Kansas City Star reports that the two teams are likely looking at separate ballot measures after a combined one failed spectacularly last April; no word yet on when these would happen, but the teams are clearly going to have to ask the state of Kansas to renew its offer of state money for stadium there beyond its June 30 expiration date, or else “We must outbid the evil barbarians from beyond the western realm!” is going to have somewhat less impact on election day.
- The plan by Ohio state senators who accepted tons of campaign donations from Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to raid the state’s unclaimed funds account to borrow money for a Browns stadium may be stoking outrage from residents about what one called “legal theft,” but it’s doing wonders for publicizing the existence of the unclaimed funds and getting Ohioans to start claiming them.
- Also, the Browns’ stadium hasn’t even been approved yet, and it’s already racking up cost overruns: The city of Brook Park just asked for $71 million in state road improvements for the planned stadium site, on top of the $1.2 billion in public money that’s already been proposed.
- Want to read an article about how a min0r-league baseball stadium has “revived a struggling downtown” in a South Carolina city, while quoting only the mayor, the team owner, and the stadium developer? Sorry, I’m going to link to it anyway.
Speaking of minor league baseball stadiums, a House Subcommittee is hosting a hearing on that subject on Tuesday:
INNOVATION, ENTREPRENEURSHIP, AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: “Beyond the Ballpark: The Role of Minor League Baseball in Economic Growth”
DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, June 10th at 2:00PM ET
LOCATION: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building
https://smallbusiness.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=407247
Are there any links to the studies showing tax revenues remained flat (or even increased) after teams left cities?
Thanks in advance.
There are a couple relevant studies in the Data tab. Here’s one on per-capita income being flat or increasing when teams leave:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1467-9906.2011.00597.x
And here’s one on sales tax revenues being flat when sports teams stop play temporarily during labor conflicts:
https://college.holycross.edu/hcs/RePEc/spe/BaadeBaumannMatheson_Strikes.pdf
Will keep looking for a study specifically on tax impacts of teams moving, pretty sure I’ve seen one.
Here’s one on sales tax receipts going up in Irving when the Cowboys moved to Arlington:
https://bsky.app/profile/gpropheter.bsky.social/post/3lqfli56iws2d
And here’s one on taxable sales in various Florida metro areas that got new sports teams – there was no measurable correlation between new teams and consumer spending.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Selling-the-Game%3A-Estimating-the-Economic-Impact-of-Baade-Baumann/fc415177f273b8de089cc22328f49aa16a773515
That hire wasn’t a “screw up” by the DC pols. They set out explicitly to hire a firm that would crank out the type of numbers that would look good to the type of people they want to impress (themselves included) and would also mesmerize the type of people who simply don’t know any better. That the “math” involved falls flat on its face under even the slightest of pushbacks is beside the point.