The Oakland Athletics of Sacramento have announced a June 23 groundbreaking for their new Las Vegas stadium, and the gambling news site Casino.org doesn’t pull any punches with its subheds:

The Athletics have set a groundbreaking ceremony date for their new Las Vegas Strip stadium

Which may not get built because the large majority of its funding is still not in place after nearly two years of soliciting shares in the team

But there’s nothing to see here

A’s owner John Fisher has been promising for a while now that he would hold a groundbreaking in June, and this will get in under the gun by a week. This isn’t the start of actual work on the site — that arguably was last month when workers started drilling some holes and building a perimeter fence — and doesn’t seem to represent any ramping up of construction, either: The Las Vegas Review-Journal calls it “more of a celebration for the A’s and state and local politicians to celebrate the work they put into the project leading up to construction beginning.”

Once the celebration is celebrated, it’s unclear what happens next. The plan is to open the stadium by Opening Day 2028, which is maybe possible in a less-than-three-year timespan even with the stadium’s unique engineering challenges, but, as Casino.org and everyone else paying even the slightest attention notes, somebody still needs to cut a $1.75 billion check to the construction company first. Fisher is still hoping to raise $550 million by shopping around chunks of team ownership to potential “investors,” and while concessionaire Aramark is reportedly in for $100 million, that still leaves a sizable funding gap. Fisher could always start spending his own money while waiting to see if any more suckers are willing to buy into the team at an inflated $2 billion value — we’ll see if anyone picks up real shovels after the ceremonial ones get put down on June 23.

There’s no real reason Fisher has to do anything immediately. The state can declare the project abandoned and back out of it if no work has been done in a 180-day span, so expect at least some work before Christmas to keep that clock running, but otherwise he can continue to slow-walk this if he wants to — or needs to, if he really doesn’t have the cash himself. That would likely mean extending his stay in Sacramento, and how’s that going, anyway?

“As soon as we got to the ballpark and walked on the field, the first thing we noticed was this warning track is massive,” Minnesota Twins announcer Trevor Plouffe said. “It is not a typical warning track, and it is giving outfielders fits.”

announcer Trevor Plouffe said. “It is not a typical warning track, and it is giving outfielders fits.” “The first thing I thought of was [Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack] Wheeler saying, ‘I was all arm when I was here,'” Twins pitcher Joe Ryan said after teammate Pablo Lopez went down with an arm injury after throwing off the Sacramento mound. “We’re in the big leagues, and we have these amenities for a reason. It’s to get prepared and go inside if you need to for a second. Whatever your routine is, you can’t do that here. You can’t do that in Tampa. As his teammate, it makes it sting a little bit more. I don’t think Pablo is the kind of guy that’s going to say it, but I’ll say it.”

A’s pitcher Luis Severino on the Sacramento clubhouses being in the outfield, so pitchers can’t go relax there between innings: “This just is not a big league park.”

Or the A’s could always try to decamp temporarily for another location, like Salt Lake City, which just opened its new minor-league ballpark and where attendance is … oh. Oh dear.

There’s no construction cam set up yet for the alleged Vegas A’s stadium, so we’ll just have to continue to follow this through news reports. Tune back in on June 24, and see what’s happening, or isn’t!