Ohio senate approves $600m for Browns stadium, will go up against assembly’s and governor’s $600m subsidy plans

access_time personNeil deMause

Not to be outdone by Missouri, the Ohio state senate yesterday approved $600 million in state funding for a new Cleveland Browns stadium in Brook Park. This now gives the state three conflicting plans for how to throw money at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam:

Since the Ohio house and senate passed two different bills, they will now go to a conference committee of members of both houses to hash out a compromise. Then it will go to the governor for his signature — which could be tricky, because DeWine has said that he doesn’t like the stadium tax diversion scheme, and would much prefer his own gambling tax plan. State senate finance chair Jerry Cirino told the Ohio Capital Journal that he’s “pretty confident” that the governor “will look at our approach,” which either means he’s gotten word that DeWine won’t veto the bill or he’s performatively trying to conjure that result into being.

All this has to be decided by July 1 — and even then, there’s still the city of Cleveland’s lawsuit charging that moving the team to the suburbs would violate the state’s Art Modell Law requiring that teams that got taxpayer-funded stadiums be offered up for sale to local owners before being moved. There’s even more steps to go yet than in Missouri, in other words — but in Ohio as there, the disagreement is more about who’ll throw money at the local sports billionaire and how, not whether to do it at all.

Other Recent Posts:

Share this post:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Personal attacks on other commenters are not allowed and will be removed.