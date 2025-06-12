DC council could wait till fall to decide on Commanders deal, mayor insists it’s now or never

The fight over whether to devote $7 billion or so in tax expenditures and lease breaks to a new Washington Commanders stadium has, for the moment, turned into a fight over when to fight over it:

D.C. council president Phil Mendelson said that he plans to “cabin” Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for $850 million in the city budget, setting the money aside but not actually allocating it until there’s a full development agreement in place, likely in the fall. “It’s just ludicrous to me that we would even get it done by [July] 28th,” when the budget is due, Ward 1 councilmember Brianne Nadeau told WTOP. “We’ve never put together a stadium deal in less than seven months in this city, let alone one that subsidizes a billion dollars of investments.”

Bowser retorted that if a stadium deal isn’t finalized in July, “our agreement dies,” saying team officials are “outraged” and they “feel blindsided.”

Mendelson re-retorted that “it’s not even close to characterize their reaction as ‘furious,'” hey, the mayor said “outraged,” get your angry adjectives right!

Whether the Commanders deal gets voted on in July or waits till the fall is important, of course, because rushing stadium bills through legislative votes is a standard tactic of subsidy proponents, so deeply integrated into the stadium playbook that we gave it a name way back in the first edition of Field of Schemes (“the two-minute warning”). Delaying the debate until the fall would, if nothing else, allow for time for a full investigation of the actual costs and benefits of the proposed Commanders deal beyond what the clown consultants came up with, and possibly some debate over how to trim some of the craziest subsidies, like the 90-year deal for at least $6 billion in property tax breaks and discounted rent that Commanders owner Josh Harris would get as a side dish with his $1 billion in city stadium cash.

Meanwhile, yesterday the No Billionaire’s Playground Coalition held a press conference at which former D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute head Ed Lazere said “it’s a real contrast that we are focused on subsidizing a billionaire at a time when residents will be suffering as a result of these budget cuts” and University of Colorado Denver sports economist Geoffrey Propheter said the “20 acres of heavily discounted rent” was “the big pot of money” that D.C. would be giving up. Propheter also said that if the local economy does well, the lost future rent could amount to as much as $20 billion — I was part of the press conference, though my comments about how the Commanders stadium deal is like an iceberg with most of the subsidies hidden below the surface didn’t make the WTOP cut — making a $6 billion city cost ($7 billion counting direct stadium funding) the more optimistic scenario. Either way, it would be a record-shattering stadium deal, so you can understand why some city councilmembers might want to take a moment to breathe before deciding on it — and why Harris is eager to get it approved fast, before anyone takes a closer look at the fine print.