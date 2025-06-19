Rays for sale to new Florida-based owner, let the new stadium rumors fly!

Back in March when Tampa Bay Rays owner Stu Sternberg officially backed out of the stadium deal he’d negotiated with St. Petersburg, one theory was that it was because MLB was pressuring him to sell the team to new local ownership that hadn’t burned its bridges with local government and would be willing to accept a $1 billion stadium check. At the time, Rays co-president Matt Silverman stated: “The team’s not for sale.”

Today, the team is officially for sale:

The Tampa Bay Rays are in advanced talks to sell the team to a group led by Jacksonville, Fla., developer Patrick Zalupski. The deal values the team at roughly $1.7 billion, according to multiple sources who asked not to be named because the details are private… The Rays released a statement confirming that the team has “commenced exclusive discussions” to sell.

Jacksonville isn’t exactly local local, and Zalupski isn’t the kind of mega-billionaire who can buy a major league sports team with his spare change — his entire net worth from his construction company with a 4,300-member Facebook group for people to complain about it is only $1.4 billion — but he’s just the lead investor, with others including Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Akron RubberDucks owner Ken Babby. The reported $1.7 billion sale price would be $450 million more than Forbes’ latest value estimate for the Rays and about the same as the Baltimore Orioles were sold for last year, so it looks like Sternberg’s stadium fiasco has still left him in place to walk away from the team with a nice windfall.

As for what this would mean for the Rays’ future home, that’s anyone’s guess. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said in March that he’d be willing to reopen stadium talks with “a new owner who demonstrates a commitment to honoring their agreements and our community priorities,” but it’s unclear whether that means the same $1 billion deal would be on the table, or whether the city council and county commission would necessarily be on board with it. St. Pete is currently spending $22.5 million to replace the Rays stadium’s hurricane-shredded roof, with hopes the team can move back in for the start of the 2026 season; at that point, the team’s lease will resume with three years to run, meaning the Rays will have until the end of 2028 to figure out where to play — though realistically, they’ll likely need to extend the lease since getting the team sold and a new stadium approved and built by 2029 is pretty unlikely at this point.

And all this still doesn’t answer the question: Would Zalupski & Co. still want a new $1.3 billion stadium in central St. Pete, even with that $1 billion subsidy? Not like they have many other options on the table, but they could try to restart talks with Tampa, or LOLOrlando, or even just stay put at a repaired Tropicana Field and stop telling fans what a terrible place it is to watch a game. Any new ownership group can take its time to figure all this out — except, of course, that MLB will be breathing down its neck to make a decision fast so the league can start fielding expansion team offers, which officials have said they won’t do until the Rays and Port Ruppert Athletics have resolved their stadium issues. It’s been a long three months without Rays stadium drama, I’m so glad this is getting renewed for another season.