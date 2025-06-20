Friday roundup: Arizona senate votes to give $500m to D-backs owner for stadium upgrades

At 10 pm last night, the Arizona state senate voted 19-11 to approve spending $500 million in state money on stadium upgrades for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The bill had been passed by the state house in February but had stalled in the senate as Gov. Katie Hobbs and other bill proponents tried to round up enough votes for passage.

What did Hobbs agree to change in order to win over reluctant senators? Not a whole hell of a lot, at first reading:

The city of Phoenix’s contribution will be capped at $3.5 million a year in sales tax money, a little over half what Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego had estimated her city would be on the hook for under the original bill.

An increase in Maricopa County contributions to match the city’s cost.

No use of state income taxes from team employees, as was proposed in the original bill.

A provision by which if the Diamondbacks owners don’t spend $250 million of their own money on renovations, the state legislature can repeal the stadium subsidy and leave the team responsible for paying the full debt.

Probably other stuff, I’m still reading the bill.

It’s a weird laundry list, especially all the rejiggering of which level of government will contribute what — Gallego apparently demanded a city cost cap before she would sign off on the bill and thus flip some Democratic senate votes to yes, but the contribution amounts needed to still be tied to sales tax receipts to maintain the Casino Night Fallacy, so instead we get this odd mishmash of set dollar figures and dedicated tax revenues.

In any event, the overall thrust of the legislation is the same: A half-billion dollars will be pulled from city, county, and state sales tax revenues that would otherwise go to the general fund, and will now instead be siphoned off and sent back to D-backs owner Ken Kendrick to use for renovations to Chase Field. In exchange, Kendrick will agree to a new lease to keep the team in Phoenix through … oh, sorry, that hasn’t been determined yet, he insisted on the state approving public funding first before agreeing to what he would provide in return, because that’s totally how reasonable negotiations work.

The bill still needs to go back to the state house for a re-vote on its amended form, and then on to Hobbs for her signature, but those look like mere formalities at this point. Add Ken Kendrick to the list of billionaires who got commitments for several-hundred-million-dollar taxpayer checks this year because local officials were either too afraid of the possibility the team would move, too besotted with the alleged economic benefits of a team, or too beholden to lobbyists and campaign contributors to say no. Representative democracy: It’s not going great!

Lots of other stuff happened this week before last night’s vote in Arizona, let’s get to that:

Oklahoma City Thunder owner Clay Bennett has finally agreed to lease provisions in exchange for the $850 million in arena money he got from the city a year and a half ago, and they’re pretty skimpy: The team will pay about $2.4 million a year in rent, rising with inflation, and agree to a $1 ticket surcharge to go toward a capital improvement fund; anything above that for maintenance and operations will be on the city to provide. Also, Bennett will keep all the proceeds from sale of the new arena’s naming rights, plus will get exclusive rights to buy and develop the arena site, with the sale price going back to him to pay for his arena. “Worst arena deal in history” is a high bar to clear, but Oklahoma City seems determined to be in the running for it.

The mayors of both St. Petersburg and Tampa say they're happy the Tampa Bay Rays are up for sale, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor calling it "a very positive step" and saying her city's "bid is dusted off and we've sharpened our pencils," while St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said he's "excited about the possibility of new ownership" and focused on " the fulfillment of the economic promises made to the historic Gas Plant District community." The preferred Tampa site is also being targeted by the owner of the Tampa Bay Sun women's USL team for a possible soccer stadium, but as nobody has the slightest idea how any of this would be paid for, it's a little early to start worrying about competing stadium requests.

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne and some county councilmembers are shouting at each other about whether a Brook Park Cleveland Browns stadium would be an affront to Cleveland or a windfall that's too good for the county to pass up. Not that Cuyahoga County's position matters all that much, but with the Ohio state legislature still in its staredown, somebody's gotta provide the juicy quotes that drive the click machine.

The New York Times' Athletic sports site is excited that sports stadium subsidies are now also for the ladies, if you needed any more reasons to stop reading the Times. (They offer games-only subscriptions, you don't have to give up Spelling Bee!) The Kansas City Star editorial board, meanwhile, is worried that Missouri's recently proferred (but not yet accepted) stadium subsidies for the Chiefs and Royals has too many unknowns and that spending public dollars on sports teams is "deeply regrettable" if also "sadly, the world in which we live," if any of that makes you more interested in reading the Kansas City Star.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will be at the Athletics' stadium site groundbreaking in Las Vegas on Monday, this is gonna be the best Potemkin village ever!