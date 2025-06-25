Ohio legislature to send $600m Browns subsidy bill to governor, dare him to veto it

Good news, everyone! The Ohio state legislature has decided to vote today on a way to pay for $600 million in state costs for a Cleveland Browns stadium in Brook Park, and the solution is: Borrow it from the state’s unclaimed funds account and repay it over time by siphoning off tax revenues collected in and around the stadium.

WKYC-TV describes this as “provid[ing] $600 million for the proposed Cleveland Browns domed stadium in Brook Park using unclaimed funds,” which it isn’t really — it’s the same omni-TIF deal as the legislature proposed back in March, just with the initial money being borrowed from the unclaimed property fund. This primarily would get around one major stumbling block in the original plan: The state wanted Cuyahoga County to sell bonds that would be repaid by the omni-TIF, but county executive Chris Ronayne hates the idea of helping the Browns move to Brook Park, so having the state loan itself the money gets around that issue.

That just leaves the bigger stumbling block, which is that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine still hates the TIF plan and prefers his own plan to raise sports gambling taxes and use that money instead. The stadium funding package is part of the state budget, but DeWine has the power to make line-item vetoes, and could do so if the legislature passes it today and sends it to his desk.

The main real news here, then, is that it’s finally decision time for DeWine: Shoot down the legislature’s plan to gift Browns owner Jimmy Haslam with $600 million in state tax money in hopes of reviving his alternative plan for gifting Haslam with a different $600 million, or acquiesce in order to get the stadium across the finish line. Either would arguably be terrible ideas — two different state budget analysts have warned that there’s no evidence that Ohio would be able to recoup the money by new spending at the stadium, which makes sense when you consider that it would mostly just be hosting the same events as the Browns’ current stadium, only a few miles to the southwest. There’s also the question of the other $600 million in city and county money that Haslam wants from increased county hotel and rental car taxes and city income, ticket, and parking taxes, but everyone seems to be planning to cross those bridges when they come to them, so: Bring on The Decision 2025: DeWine’s DeLemma!