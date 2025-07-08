Kansas helpfully provides December stadium deadline for Chiefs and Royals to threaten Missouri with

We all know by now that “a savvy negotiator creates leverage” is the basis for pretty much all sports team move threats: Whether an owner is seriously considering relocating or not, they’d be foolish not to at least kick the tires on another city or state in hopes of lighting a fire under local elected officials to fund a new or renovated stadium to “keep the team in town.”

What this leverage-making ends up looking like in practice is a long game of chicken, where two (or more!) sides issue ultimatums, hoping that those across the table will be afraid of seeing what happens if they don’t meet them. And while sports team owners aren’t always good at this, all evidence is that elected officials are much, much worse.

Which brings us to the meeting of the Kansas state legislature that took place yesterday to address the state’s year-old measure offering $1.4 billion-plus worth of future state tax money to the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals if they moved across the border from Missouri. The STAR bond offer came with an expiration date: June 30, 2025, by which time the team owners needed to decide if they were taking the money or not — as Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins said last month, “We gave them a year to get it done, and in a year, you know, they kind of keep messing around, going back and forth, and you extend it, and that’s what they’ll do. You know, the pressure is off. Then it could take another year and come back again.”

Would Kansas legislators stick their guns? Do you even need to ask?

Kansas lawmakers voted to extend the deadline for the state’s STAR Bonds, giving the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals more time to work out stadium deals. The offer expired June 30, but the Legislative Coordinating Council met Monday to discuss an extension. The committee unanimously voted to extend the deadline, meaning the offer is technically good for another year, which was the only extension option in the bill language.

Cue the pressure being off! Though not entirely off: The Legislative Coordinating Council, a group of eight legislators who meet to do legislature stuff when the rest of the legislature is off at the beach, approved a provision introduced by Hawkins that says the council won’t consider any stadium plans that arrive after December 31, 2025. Unless, you know, they change their minds again and decide they need another extension to ensure the ball crosses the goal line.

Again, all this gamesmanship is common, but it always seems to end up working out in favor of the teams. Take the then-Florida Marlins, whose owner Jeff Loria made an annual habit of threatening that this was the last chance for local officials to provide him with stadium funding — then when legislators declined to do so, he’d be back the next year asking again. Yet Loria still ended up getting everything he wanted, while repeatedly calling owners’ bluffs never seems to make elected officials realize that they can start reducing their offers, not increasing them.

Hawkins no doubt meant that December 31 deadline to be pressure on Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Royals owner John Sherman to pick a damn state already, but we’ve already seen how deadlines function in this stadium war: The last deadline of June 30 was used by the team owners to get Missouri legislators to rush to approve $1.5 billion in state subsidies for the teams, lest they accept Kansas’s offer. With both Hunt and Sherman now seeking even more money on top of that from city and county governments, is there any doubt in anyone’s mind that “Approve more taxpayer money by December 31 or else” will be the message in Missouri — even if Hunt and Sherman are nowhere near ready to pull the trigger on an “or else,” not when they can keep the bidding war going?

Tl;dr: In an extortion racket, deadlines always end up benefiting the extortionists. “If you don’t accept our money, we’ll let you kill the dog” isn’t nearly as effective a threat, for some reason.