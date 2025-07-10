Bears execs ask if fans would pay $600 for “VIP tailgating” with hand-carved meats

The Chicago Bears management has begun polling Chicagoans — both ticket buyers and “an external panel the Bears purchased to represent fans outside of their database and non-fans” — about what they would want in a new stadium, and WGN-TV reporter Eli Ong has taken the poll so you don’t have to. What did he find out?

The survey starts with some push-polly PR glurge about how “a new, enclosed stadium located in Chicagoland” would “host Bears home games, serve a variety of community needs, and attract approximately 20 top-tier sports and entertainment events each year from around the world” and “feature improved seating options and upgraded amenities, including better concessions, expanded concourses, modern technology, and more.” Sounds great already, who’s paying for it? Hello?

Next up was “a checklist of events the Bears think I might be likely to attend before and after a Chicago home game,” followed by a separate section about “VIP Tailgating.” Ong describes this in detail: “An exclusive VIP pre-game hospitality area, located conveniently outside the venue … could feature a climate-controlled environment with a variety of open seating options for socializing and dining. VIP pre-game hospitality buyers would enjoy high-end food and beverage offerings such as hand-carved meats, oven-fired pizzas, and a fully stocked bar with signature cocktails, craft beers, and fine wines to enhance the pre-game festivities.” Would you be interested in “an all-inclusive [presumably meaning with a ticket included] VIP Tailgating pass” at $600? How about $500? $400? [EDIT: It’s also possible that “all-inclusive” means per season, and the $150 “a la carte” pass would be per game. You’d think the Bears would have just said “season” vs. “per-game” then, but marketers do have their reasons.]

The survey closed out with a question about how one felt about the construction of a new Bears stadium, ranging from very positively to very negatively, and three single words to describe why one felt this way. Let’s see, “extortion” is just one word! As is “hellbears.”

Ong doesn’t include the full survey, but WLS-TV fleshes out some more of it, including a request for feedback on “hypothetical season ticket packages that are priced anywhere from $1,400 for a reserved seat to nearly $14,000 for a club seat with lounge access and food and drink included. Those packages come with a one-time membership fee, ranging from $1,400 to more than $132,000, though the Bears say no pricing decisions have been made.”

If anything, it’s kind of weird that Bears officials are only asking fans these kinds of questions now, years into their stadium push — you’d think that if you’re trying to build a multi-billion-dollar stadium and figuring out how to pay for it with only billions of dollars in public subsidies, you’d want to know how much you can extract from your fans for pregame pizza. But sending out the survey now does have the bonus effect of making the stadium push seem like it has momentum — the Bears are building a new stadium, they’re just figuring out what kind of signature cocktails to offer! — something that has been extremely lacking of late. Ong says he received the survey courtesy of a Bears spokesperson, so clearly somebody in the organization thinks there’s no such thing as bad publicity, at least not when you’re desperate to find a city willing to offer you a billion dollars or more to dance.