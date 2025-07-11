What does that big Defector article tell us about Diamond Baseball Holdings’ plans for minor-league domination?

We’ll get to the regular Friday news roundup in a bit, but first I want to take some time to dig into yesterday’s long Defector article on Diamond Baseball Holdings, the private equity company that in the last few years has bought up a staggering 35% of all minor-league baseball teams. This is the kind of big reported piece that Defector and its predecessor Deadspin used to specialize in, but that hardly anyone seems to have the time to write, or read, anymore. And with DBH’s rampage across the minors one of the enduring mysteries of the modern sports world, I wanted to give it a careful read and see what solid conclusions we can draw about the future of the minor leagues, the role of private equity in sports and the greater world, and anything else we can learn along the way.
Starting at the top:
- Defector has a long history with private equity, having been founded by refugees from Deadspin, whose parent company was bought by PE firm Great Hill Partners, which promptly drove the staff to quit en masse through its incoherent micromanaging. The article starts off, in fact, with a link to an interview with former Deadspin editor Megan Greenwell about how the experience inspired her to write a book about PE, in which she paints the entire industry as a bunch of rich dudes who glom on to anything they think they can extract a profit from — news sites, hospitals, dental offices for some reason — and impose policies more geared toward a quick cash grab than any sensical long-term business plan. (As just one example, Great Hill told Deadspin editors that they needed to insert sports scores on the top of their page, said Greenwell, because “their only version of success for a sports website was ESPN, and so their goal for us was make us ESPN, which didn’t make sense on several levels.”)
- The road to Diamond Baseball Holdings’ rapid expansion was laid in early 2021, right after MLB took over control of the minors. Previously, no one owner could control more than one team in any league — the Defector article doesn’t say, but I’m assuming this goes back to the bad old 19th-century days of “syndicate ball,” when one baseball owner could buy two teams and move all the best players to one, leaving the other to rot on the vine and become the 1899 Cleveland Spiders. Now, MLB and its MiLB arm had agreed, there would be no such limit, only an overall cap of 50 total teams that one owner could hold, with no more than 14 at each minor-league level.
- Into this breach stepped DBH, either with the explicit or implicit approval of MLB. (There’s a long confusing section about a slide deck that may or may not incriminate MLB officials in helping DBH get off the ground, but either way it’s clearly what the league intended to enable by watering down the rule against multiple ownership.) The company immediately started buying up teams willy-nilly, including ten teams in one day in December 2021: the Mississippi Braves, Gwinnett Stripers, Augusta GreenJackets, Hudson Valley Renegades, Iowa Cubs, Memphis Redbirds, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Rome Braves, San Jose Giants, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
- At the same time, MLB eliminated 43 affiliated franchises, casting some into the void and forcing others to reinvent themselves as independent league teams or as members of “draft leagues,” new circuits where amateur players would be invited to play for free to compete for attention in the majors’ annual player draft. This not only saved MLB teams money on paying player salaries, it created an abrupt game of musical chairs for minor-league cities to be left with affiliated teams — something that, as I wrote for Defector at the time, allowed MLB to bump up its stadium requirements, “sending signals to jettisoned cities that the best way to get back into the league’s good graces is to build a new stadium.” And that went for cities in fear of being jettisoned, too: As this week’s Defector piece recounts, several DBH-owned teams (the Hillsboro Hops and Richmond Flying Squirrels among them) extracted public stadium cash in part by holding the threat of being evaporated, or just moved to a now-vacant city, over the heads of local officials.
- DBH is owned by the PE company Silver Lake, which also owns a major stake in Fanatics, the apparel company whose questionable production standards led to the infamous see-through MLB uniforms of 2024. Not mentioned by Defector: Silver Lake is also a major investor in Oak View Group, the stadium and arena developer whose CEO Tim Leiweke abruptly resigned this week after he was indicted on federal bid-rigging charges for allegedly conspiring to get Legends Entertainment to drop out of bidding to operate the University of Texas’ basketball arena in exchange for getting lucrative subcontracts.
- “Who were these people? And why would private equity be interested in minor league baseball?” Employees for DBH teams say they don’t know; longtime minor league baseball owner Miles Wolff said to the The Nation last year, “Do you understand how Diamond Baseball hopes to make money? I’m mystified.” That Nation article, incidentally, largely concluded that DBH’s business plan was to cash in on stadium subsidies in the freshly depleted minors, noting that “in the three years DBH has been in operation, DBH-owned teams have extracted nearly $300 million in public money from local governments throughout the country, according to the Maine Center For Economic Policy.”
- Defector goes on to speculation that DBH is looking to either increase minor-league teams’ bottom line by hosting lots of concerts (fine as far as it goes, but good luck with that) or by building up Wrigley-style entertainment districts around minor-league stadiums — both of which are all the rage among all sports franchises, so while DBH may indeed be doing so, they’re almost certainly not alone.
All of which leaves us with the original question: What is DBH up to, and is it something specifically related to the evils of private equity, or just what any red-blooded rich dudes looking to fill their pockets would do? The article leaves off without ever really answering the question — though it does at least help establish the timeline by which MLB set the stage for a corporate takeover of the minors, all the better to maximize profits by exploiting minor-league cities and fans. What this means for the future of the minor leagues remains uncertain, though Megan Greenwell would surely warn that it’s not likely to be good.
Finally, one small editorial gripe: I know that headline writing is all SEO keywords these days, but it still seems like a huge missed opportunity not to have titled this story “Yo, Bum Rush MiLB The Show: The Story of PE.” There used to be an art to this stuff, dagnabit. Now if you’ll excuse me, I gotta go yell at some clouds.
We’re five years into this PE firm buying up all these teams, and we still only have nebulous hints about what its endgame is.
As a general rule, if you’re not transparent about your intentions, it’s probably because you’re planning something sinister.
I am trying to figure out what the sinister side is, other than MLB taking control over the minors.
PE when done well will buy companies, retool them and reposition them in the market, and then sell them at a gain. OR they will buy companies, load them down with debt and then strip them for parts.
it’s possible that MLB will cull more teams in the 2025 off-season before their deadline for that expires. but that doesn’t really equate with stripping teams for parts because what kind of parts of an MiLB team can you sell to the market. the main asset, the players are already owned by an individual MLB team. and no one wants an MiLB stadium.
as far as retooling and selling, who would they sell to?
it looks like DBH can make additional money via booking more events at MiLB facilities; raising ticket and concession prices; resolving some administrative overlap; cross-team marketing and advertising; and developing facility adjacent real estate.
but most of these things are already being pursued by individual MiLB (and MLB) teams.
so we’re sort of back to the question of why is this worse that PE is involved, as opposed to individual teams and what does PE get out of this?
and I am still not sure. it may be that it’s easier to manage MiLB if there are only, say five owners, rather than 100.
But MLB is calling the shots on all of this. they took control of the minors by pulling all of the player development agreements, and then they were the ones that removed the barrier to owning multiple teams in a single league. So anything sinister emerges from MLB and PE is just the method by which it happens.
Economies of scale is the obvious reason. They replace people at franchise level with “regional” staff.
Case in point: Gwinnett. The GM and Assistant GM have just been replaced by one person. The Stadium Operations Director “replaced” by a long-time employee, with a title change, who is now doing his old job and new job. Regional office is handling lots for multiple teams.
That sounds like just cutting staff and asking the holdovers to do more work. (From what I’ve seen, doing multiple jobs is already the norm in the minors, with the grounds crew, for example, being drawn from front office and concessions staff.) What solid evidence do we have of DBH hiring people to do the same work across multiple franchises?
Not saying it’s not happening, just that the Defector article didn’t spell out if and how it is.
Gwinnett’s website, for the first time this year, has DBH staff listed on the front office page: https://www.milb.com/gwinnett/team/front-office
And, yes, doing multiple jobs and using cheap interns has always been the norm in minor league sports but DBH seems to increasingly use economies of scale to cut costs further and use head office people to do work for multiple teams.
Can’t necessarily blame them for that but it makes for cookie-cutter operations where everything is the same everywhere.
Two regional ticket sales people doesn’t seem like a major economy of scale move. Though it’s possible this is just the thin edge of the wedge and there’s more to come.
As for cookie-cutter operations, can anyone here name a minor-league affiliated team that isn’t run pretty much like all the others? Certainly consolidated ownership has the potential to make it even worse, but it’s all been one big sea of dizzy-bat races for a while now.
“cookie-cutter operations”
right. that is one of the things that I am most worried about. the minors is fun because the teams mostly reflect their locales. if they all just take their cues from Microsoft Scoreboard 2025 it runs the risk of becoming considerably less fun.
I would wonder how much the savings would be. possibly decent on a team-by-team basis, but would it really be significant from a PE perspective?
again, the only thing that we know for sure is that we’re not certain.
J.C. Bradbury also theorizes that Diamond’s plan is about economies of scale, fwiw, and notes that they bought up some teams that already have new stadiums, so it likely isn’t just about a subsidy play:
https://bsky.app/profile/jcbradbury.bsky.social/post/3ltossm7ayk2q
Interesting. I’ve been wondering the same thing since they first began soaking up franchises across various leagues.
The subsidies are certainly “nice” for DBH, but it seems unlikely that $300m in direct subsidies and tax breaks can cover their outlay to obtain control of these franchises… many of which are likely still losing significant money on operations.
It also seems unlikely that the notion of “ancillary development” in most of the MiLB host cities will generate significant revenue. LA Live works in LA. You may find it harder to turn a profit on a similar development in Fresno, Boise or Peoria.
Whether owning an outright majority of MiLB franchises could put the company in a position to extract much greater subsidies from host cities, I don’t know. But that seems to me to be the only path to profitability… “pay us $10m every year to play in the stadium you built for us or else”.
Hey, it worked for a number of NHL teams…
Whether “MLB” itself is behind DBH’s push is hard to say. Their reps have said that is “categorically false”. Assuming they know what the words categorically and false actually mean, they might be telling the truth. If several of MLB’s richest owners and some of it’s execs formed a company (or not bother and operate as affiliated individuals) to create and control DBH while not actually doing so through any MLB channel, they would not be lying in saying it is not “MLB” as an entity that controls DBH.
The effect is the same, but the distinction is both legal and clear.
MLB’s supposed ban on owning or controlling multiple teams (either in the major or minors) didn’t stop Arnold Johnson – a known associate and business partner of then Yankee ownership – from buying the Athletics and moving them to KC. Following that, he sold almost all of the A’s best players to the Yankees – prompting Bill Veeck to refer to him as a Yankees farm team owner.
St. Louis Browns fans will recall similar stories of player ‘sales’ to larger teams to cover debts. And Mr. Veeck’s name comes up again there…
The long con never really changes, does
“Whether “MLB” itself is behind DBH’s push is hard to say.”
I think that we can say that MLB is behind this in the sense that they wanted to take control over MiLB without actually owning the teams. So they created conditions that allowed someone else own the teams and operate them under MLB rules. DBH just happened to get there first.
This story seems to confirm some things that us fans of minor league teams have been hearing. Especially in the Braves org. The Mississippi to Columbus deal was shady as hell. The GM there, Laven, got in big trouble, and got out scott free after getting the job to move to Georgia. He got fired in Arkansas before for shady stuff, and from lots of employees you heard there, his stripes didnt change when it came to harassing staff. Somebody needs to look into that guy.