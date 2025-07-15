New Rays owners to build stadium in either Tampa or St. Pete, maybe probably

As of a month ago, Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg was said to be in “advanced talks” to sell the team to a group led by Florida developer Patrick Zalupski, who would then presumably restart talks to build a new stadium in the Tampa Bay area. Today — well, let’s let the Athletic headline tell the story:

Sale of Rays expected to be final by September, team likely to stay in Tampa area: Source

That’s impressively vague, in that even when citing the report to an unnamed source (“a person briefed on the process,” according to the Athletic story), they still find it necessary to hedge with “expected to” and “likely.” Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal go on to say that Zalupski has agreed to a $1.7 billion purchase “in principle” it’s “expected to be completed as soon as September,” but still this is more moving from “advanced” to “very advanced” talks than actual solid news.

And as for where the team will play, that’s an even more impressive cavalcade of maybes:

Zalupski is expected to keep the team in the Tampa Bay area, with a strong preference to be in Tampa rather than St. Petersburg…. The sale could hasten a conclusion to the Rays’ long-running search for a new stadium.

You know who else had a strong preference to play in Tampa rather than St. Pete? Stu Sternberg, until it turned out Hillsborough County didn’t have enough money to pay for most of a stadium there and he didn’t want to himself, at which point he pivoted to the $1 billion St. Petersburg subsidy deal that he later backed out of because reasons. So basically we’re back to square one on where the Rays will play, only with a new owner who St. Petersburg officials don’t hate so much — which could easily make an important difference, as anyone can say who remembers how the Detroit Tigers being sold from one pizza baron to a different one with more real estate connections helped jumpstart that team’s stadium demands.

As for Zalupski, aside from him paying (sorry, being expected to pay) a remarkably high sale price for a distressed property — $1.7 billion would be just under what the Baltimore Orioles sold for last year — aside from his own real estate background in building single-family homes that only sometimes explode, he doesn’t have much of a track record to go by. The Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin, always eager to find something nice to say about the local sports team owner, enthuses that Zalupski “has been involved in pro sports,” by which he means that his company Dream Finders Homes once owned naming rights to the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ practice facility and he “has earned an invitation to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s superyacht.” Zalupski and Dream Finders are also major donors to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, though DeSantis has already vowed not to spend any money on a Rays stadium except for “roads and exits.” We’ll have to wait and see, which is really the case with all of this story from the sale on down, at least until some sources are actually willing to go on the record with something.