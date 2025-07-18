Friday roundup: Bengals lease a mystery even to officials who voted for it, Congress and lobbyists pressure DC to okay Commanders’ $7B+ stadium deal

Neil deMause

How’s everyone doing out there? The news has been a lot lately, both the stadium shenanigans and the other non-stadium stuff, I get it, I’m as tempted as anyone to just shut off the outside world and watch Murderbot. Feel no obligation to read this week’s news roundup if you’re out of spoons, but do know that whenever you’re ready for it, it has some classic Rob Manfred garblequotes in it, those are kind of amusing at least:

9 comments on “Friday roundup: Bengals lease a mystery even to officials who voted for it, Congress and lobbyists pressure DC to okay Commanders’ $7B+ stadium deal

  1. I don’t have a link handy but wanted to call out the Adam Silver indicated a few days ago that NBA expansion to Seattle and Vegas may be paused, subtly threatened Portland to build the next owner a new arena, and will probably shake down a few more cities along the way (looking at you, San Antonio). Straight from the playbook.

  2. “brass tacks?” How did Rob Manfred become MLB commissioner without knowing proper baseball cliches. “…when the game was on the line, when we got into the late innings, when our backs were against the wall, at crunch time, the last at bat.” Also, the A’s were offered two prime locations, Jack London Square area, and the Coliseum site with all its transit options.

    1. “… and we need a partner who will just keep grinding with us all the way to the finish.”

      On second thought, maybe it’s best Rob Manfred not publicly discuss grinding with anyone.

  3. The Giants will not allow another team in the bay area. With Pac Bell Park being 26 years old, they will allow Oakland to compete with SF on a new park.

    1. I’m pretty sure MLB hasn’t ceded the East Bay rights to the Giants yet. Recall that unlike in NY/LA/Chicago, the Giants and the A’s didn’t have overlapping territorial rights — that’s the whole reason Lew Wolff wasn’t able to try to move to San Jose.

  4. To be fair, Jackson County residents were not very happy with Frank White before the Royals-sales tax vote. County property taxes in 2024 increased greatly through what has been shown to be a very flawed process (by the State of Missouri’s AG) by an outside company approved by the county under Mr. White’s watch. Then despite all the furor and uproar over the increases (mine went up over 200%, there were reports of others having increases of over 500%, and this was county-wide), Mr. White seemed publicly to be very non-plussed about the matter. I remember petitions for his recall being circulated before the Royals-sales tax was put on a ballot let alone voted on.

  5. lol if Fisher/Manfred think Barbara Lee is going to be any friendlier to billionaires looking for a handout

  6. Second to last point: it wasn’t the A’s manager who got ejected, as your sentence implies. It was John Schneider of the visiting Blue Jays who was ejected arguing the foul call.
    Of course the batter homered on the next pitch, because baseball.

