Trump threatens Commanders stadium deal over team name, while city report warns of pitfalls

Donald Trump dropped the other clown shoe yesterday, warning on Truth Social that “I may put a restriction” on the Washington Commanders that “if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington.”

That’s all very vague and confusing — Trump isn’t the one making the deal, the D.C. council is, though presumably the president could try to block it or get Congress to supersede it — but it already has news sites speculating that Maryland and Virginia could re-enter the bidding for a Commanders stadium, since though neither of the states might have $7 billion lined up, they at least wouldn’t be using federal land that would be subject to the whims of the chief executive.

That wasn’t the only big Commanders news this weekend: Robert Bobb, the former D.C. and Oakland city official and one-time wannabe Oakland NFL owner Robert Bobb issued a report evaluating the proposed RFK site deal, which concluded it would pose “several notable risks”:

It’s unclear who would be responsible for maintaining the RFK site and stadium; Bobb suggests capping the amount of city money to be used for this purpose.

Construction delays could lead to a shortfall in district tax revenue; Bobb suggests increasing the district’s borrowing to supply a cushion if needed.

Bobb suggests a schedule by which the RFK land would revert to District control “if it remains undeveloped after a certain period.”

There should be more fleshed-out transportation, environmental, and public safety plans.

These are all reasonable enough concerns, but hardly the biggest ones in a deal that would include $1 billion in direct taxpayer spending and at least $6 billion in discounted land and tax breaks — it answers exactly zero of the questions on the bingo card, for starters. Sports economist J.C. Bradbury posted, “Someone paid for this? This is awful,” which is the correct response; the new Bobb report didn’t even reference Bobb’s last report finding that a new stadium and surrounding development would only generate $26 million a year in new tax revenue, which would be a beyond pathetic return on a $7 billion city expense.

D.C. still has two more stadium reports it’s waiting on, but the concern here is that the Bobb report could end up guiding the city council to focus on its proposed minor tweaks to the Commanders deal rather than the far more major concerns about it being the largest taxpayer sports subsidy in history by a factor of more than four. Assuming Trump’s saber-rattling about the team name doesn’t cause the council to throw up its hands and bail on the entire thing, that is. More news as councilmembers, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Commanders owner Josh Harris chime in, no doubt, but suffice to say this is a plot twist that no one expected, even though expecting the unexpected from the White House should probably be standard operating procedure at this point.