Day 3: D.C. held hostage by a thing Donald Trump probably already forgets he said

Neil deMause

One of the great things about being an elected official, and more specifically about being president of the United States, and still more specifically about being Donald Trump, is that you can influence news reporting just by blurting out any half-formed thoughts that cross your mind, then watching as reporters reprint them and then ask other elected officials — and sometimes even regular people — to respond to them. It really is a superpower, and it’s one that’s entirely bestowed upon them by stenography journalism, maybe somebody ought to look into fixing that.

Anyway, it’s now Day 3 of “Trump Wants the Old Washington NFL Team Name Back,” and the media frenzy isn’t letting up:

The most likely scenario for the Commanders remains that both Bowser and the D.C. council ignore the president, who either forgets about the entire thing or maybe just orders Google to label the team “Washington Redskins” and declares victory. Meanwhile, the D.C. council is preparing for next week’s hearings, including public testimony, on the actual nuts and bolts of Bowser’s proposal — we’ll see if the public’s opinions will carry any more weight than Stephen A. Smith’s, but one can always hope.

6 comments on "Day 3: D.C. held hostage by a thing Donald Trump probably already forgets he said

  1. Maybe Trump will demand the Blackhawks return to their pre-1986 spelling, Black Hawks. Make spacing great again.

  3. FWIW, Stewart (and others) is exactly right. The idiot in chief will simply keep spewing out random ridiculous statements so long as the media dutifully spends hours repeating them like trained monkeys instead of doing what they are actually paid to do, report on the links between Trump and Epstein.

    As a noted republican said just a few days ago, “I can find pictures of many world leaders and business titans with Epstein if I try. But I can find HUNDREDS of images of Trump with him without any real effort at all”.

    Assuming humanity survives, I believe that generations from now the utter failure of the media hold this (and most recent) administrations to account will be a major topic of study in institutions of higher learning (if institutions or learning survives…)

    It is a remarkable thing that an idiot, a charlatan and a con man can lead the world’s media around like they have a ring through their noses. They should be (and in fact are) an order of magnitude more capable than he is. And yet here we are.

  4. I would humbly suggest that Mr. Harris consider renaming the team… but not to it’s old name.

    How about the Washington Orange Felons/Rapists/Fraudsters?

    I also have some thoughts on a new mascot….

  5. The Black Hawks were not an original member of the NHL either.

    The first season of the NHL, during WWI, featured Toronto (no nickname that season) the Canadiens, another Montreal team called the Wanderers and the original Ottawa Senators.

