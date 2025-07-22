Day 3: D.C. held hostage by a thing Donald Trump probably already forgets he said

One of the great things about being an elected official, and more specifically about being president of the United States, and still more specifically about being Donald Trump, is that you can influence news reporting just by blurting out any half-formed thoughts that cross your mind, then watching as reporters reprint them and then ask other elected officials — and sometimes even regular people — to respond to them. It really is a superpower, and it’s one that’s entirely bestowed upon them by stenography journalism, maybe somebody ought to look into fixing that.

Anyway, it’s now Day 3 of “Trump Wants the Old Washington NFL Team Name Back,” and the media frenzy isn’t letting up:

The most likely scenario for the Commanders remains that both Bowser and the D.C. council ignore the president, who either forgets about the entire thing or maybe just orders Google to label the team “Washington Redskins” and declares victory. Meanwhile, the D.C. council is preparing for next week’s hearings, including public testimony, on the actual nuts and bolts of Bowser’s proposal — we’ll see if the public’s opinions will carry any more weight than Stephen A. Smith’s, but one can always hope.