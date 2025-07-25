Friday roundup: The world is increasingly an ocean of stadium disinformation slop, and sea levels are rising

It’s been another exhausting news week, so if you need a pick-me-up, please enjoy some videos of how I spent last weekend. Sometimes we all need a musical reminder to hang on to your humanity.
Once you’re sufficiently fortified, here’s what else happened this week in the world of sports stadium and arena shakedowns:
- KCUR, the Kansas City NPR station, has calculated how much the Chiefs and Royals are worth to Missouri economically by adding up all the taxes paid at the teams’ sports complex and declaring that to be how much local government would “lose” if the teams moved across the border to Kansas — which, as we’ve discussed here before, isn’t how it works at all, as at least some spending would shift to other activities on the Missouri side of the state line by people who don’t want to drive to Kansas, while Kansas wouldn’t gain all these taxes because the teams’ presence would similarly “crowd out” some other local spending that would otherwise happen. “Studies suggest that the pool of entertainment dollars doesn’t grow with a new stadium or a new location for a team, it just shifts around,” admits the report, which then says “taxes are different” because “when sales or withholding tax leaves a state or city, it creates new revenue somewhere.” I think we may now have enough data points to conclude that KCUR isn’t very good at this whole journalism thing, and while it’s tempting to enjoy some schadenfreude at the news that they’re about to lose around 10% of their funding, it’s less satisfying when you consider that funding cuts are probably only going to make them worse at it.
- Also in Kansas City news, former Kansas City parks and recreation commissioner David Mecklenburg says that if the Royals build a stadium on top of a public park, that would be bad for public parks, yup, checks out.
- While walking around the RFK Stadium neighborhood distributing yard signs urging the D.C. council to approve the Washington Commanders stadium deal, an organizer with the pro-stadium group run by a pro-stadium lobbyist said that “a lot of residents really support this deal,” and WTOP just printed it right on their website like that without fact-checking, this really hasn’t been a great week for stadium reporting.
- The St. Petersburg city council, as expected, officially stuck a fork in the Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal at the Gas Plant District yesterday, four months after team owner Stu Sternberg walked away from it despite it including $1 billion in public cash and tax and land breaks. The council will now explore other possible uses of the site, which it really should have done to see if it could get a better deal before agreeing to the stadium plan last summer, but better late than never.
- Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie is polling fans on whether they would like to see a new or renovated stadium, without, according to one FoS reader who got the survey, mentioning who would pay for such things, though it did hype the “enhanced tailgating and pre-/post-game entertainment options” that would result, this is surely not a push poll.
- If you want to see hundred of photos of the final days of Detroit’s Tiger Stadium in 1999, presented for some reason as a breakneck video slideshow, the Detroit Free Press has got you covered.
- Tourism rates are falling in Las Vegas, and while this may not actually be significantly bad news for the Athletics‘ plans to move there — a lot of MLB team value is based on TV revenue, which is more about local fan base than tourists — it’s still not great.
- USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says MLB doesn’t plan to consider Oakland for an expansion franchise as commissioner Rob Manfred previously hinted after all, writing that “Major League Baseball believes the strongest two expansion markets remain Salt Lake City, Utah, and Nashville, with no plans to put an expansion franchise back into Oakland,” no sources at all on that, that’s just how professional baseball columnists roll.
- And finally, in non-stadium subsidy news, a local development agency giving a $9.3 million tax break to a group so secretive that it’s been code-named “Project Sasquatch” sounds like it has to be Iannucciesque satire, but nope, it’s really happening in Georgia’s Fulton County, thanks to the county’s IDA signing a nondisclosure agreement. If only the real Sasquatch had required an NDA from Roger Patterson and Robert Gimlin, our culture could have been spared all of this.
4 comments on “Friday roundup: The world is increasingly an ocean of stadium disinformation slop, and sea levels are rising”
It does feel like we deserve all of this. This is where we are, no matter how many times we point out to elected officials and journalists and pundits that handing over billions of taxpayer dollars to billionaires without a proven return is just stupid and counterproductive, it keeps happening and the populace just shrugs.
This is why we deserve it. Everything.
wrong link for vegas tourism.
Thanks, fixed! (Though I bet Vegas tourism rates would go up if you could see Sasquatch there.)
So much of the arguments for putting a team in Las Vegas (and Orlando, for that matter) is based on “they can get tourists to fill the stadium.” Royals fans aren’t flying over to LV by the thousands for a midweek series in May; Nationals fans won’t be traveling with the same volume for the series in Orlando, either. And if either of those fans do turn up to those games, they’ll all be locals who only had to drive 10-15 miles to get there.
There’s also the reality that the economies of cities that are highly dependent on tourism can go through some *really* low lows, and that the mean and median incomes in those types of cities is BUPKIS even in the best of times — but those are obviously more higher-level conversations.