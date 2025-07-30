As DC residents pack Commanders stadium hearing, poll shows 60% want city to demand a better deal

After more than 13 hours of public testimony — WTOP called it “more than five hours,” which is technically true but maybe not the most precise — yesterday’s D.C. council hearing on the city’s proposed Washington Commanders deal finally wrapped up in the wee hours of the morning, after the last of the 503 people signed up to testify had finished. (I’d guesstimate that about three-quarters of those signed up never actually showed, or as WTOP would call it, “more than 20%.”) There were plenty of people both for and against the stadium plan, with most of the “yes” side talking about their love for the team or desire for more jobs for the Ward 7 neighborhood, while much of the “no” contingent focused on the extremely team-friendly lease deal that would see the district giving up billions of dollars in cash, tax breaks, and use of public land while getting almost nothing back in terms of rent or shared revenues.

You can read some samples of yesterday’s testimony here, or download individual statements, or even watch the entire thing over from the beginning if you’re a masochist. But perhaps more important than the opinions of those of us who had nothing better to do on a Tuesday morning/afternoon/evening is a new poll showing that D.C. residents overwhelmingly want the city council to reject the current deal and keep fighting for a better one:

60% of DC residents want the DC Council to continue negotiations with the Commanders to strike a better deal for District taxpayers, even if it risks the deal altogether, or to explore other options for the RFK site, according to a new poll commissioned by Greater Greater Washington and conducted by Tavern Research from July 27-29, 2025. Just 26% want the Council to approve the proposed deal as-is, with no amendments or negotiations… 65% of poll respondents oppose exempting the Commanders from paying property taxes for 30 years.

Notably, this poll was taken after council chair Phil Mendelson got Commanders owner Josh Harris to agree to pay some taxes he initially wasn’t going to, trimming the total public subsidy from more than $7 billion to more than $6.6 billion. (Or as WTOP would call it, “more than a dollar.”) No adjustments to any of those bullet-pointed items above are included in Mendelson’s revised plan, which is set to be voted on by the council at some point tomorrow.

Today the council will hear from representatives of the Commanders and the mayor’s office, who presumably won’t be required to stick to the three-minute speaking limit that the hoi polloi were given, but also will hopefully give time for some pointed questions from councilmembers. (Here’s a whole bingo card full of them, if anyone on the council needs some ideas.) Right now, with a little over an hour before the hearing starts, the official livestream says it’s for “invited guests only,” so refresh that page later to see if a better link shows up. And if you’re really desperate for some Commanders stadium-related entertainment, here’s what I testified via Zoom at around 9 pm last night:

Good evening. My name is Neil deMause, and I’m co-author of the book and website “Field of Schemes,” which investigates how public money is used to fund private sports stadiums. I’ve been studying this issue nationwide for three decades, and I feel safe in saying that the proposed Commanders stadium bill would be not merely a bad deal for DC, but one of the most wasteful uses of taxpayer dollars on a private sports facility in US history.

This isn’t a matter of believing that “any subsidy is unacceptable,” or that it wouldn’t be nice to have the Commanders back in D.C. at a reasonable price. But according to the best estimates of experts in tax expenditures, the total cost of the District’s cash expenses, tax breaks, and land discounts to Josh Harris would add up to at minimum $7 billion, money the district would never get back. Even restoring the handful of tax revenues that are proposed in the revised deal — revenues any other business in DC would pay as a matter of course, mind you — would still leave taxpayers holding the bag for well over $6 billion. That’s more than quadruple the most expensive public cost to date — it wouldn’t just break the record for the largest subsidy for a US sports stadium, it would completely shatter it.

One common theme I’ve found in my research is that city officials almost never realize they have leverage in negotiating stadium deals – all too often, they approach talks from the vantage point of “What’s the team owner asking for, and how can we make it not quite as bad?” Right now neither Maryland nor Virginia nor any other local government has offered Josh Harris anything, let alone the billions of dollars DC is proposing to provide. The District is, quite simply, bidding against itself, which is a great way to end up needlessly giving away the store.

Unfortunately, cities do this all the time. Not because sports fans want them to sign a blank check to team owners — as a sports fan myself, I know well that fans hate the idea of handing over their money once at the ticket window and again on tax day. And I know that elected officials can’t truly believe that new stadiums are an economic boon when 40 years of research shows they create very few jobs, and very little new tax revenue, relative to their massive cost. But I also know it can be hard to say no when the other public needs that the money could be spent on can’t afford lobbyists like wealthy sports owners do.

There are still ways the council can improve this deal, as numerous witnesses have testified today. At the very least, the council should demand that Josh Harris come up with a competitive offer, with fair rent and sharing of revenues from the stadium, parking garages, and surrounding development, that matches what DC could get for a mixed-use development on the open market. To vote for the bill as it stands currently would just be taking public money that could otherwise be used on city services for all residents and handing it over to a single billionaire, and no one, no matter how much they love their NFL team, should want that. Thank you.